A junior from Mary Persons was inspired by the beauty of the Monroe County Courthouse and used it for his design of the T-shirt chosen as the best of 17 submissions for the Monroe County Bicentennial Celebration. A group of around 75 people showed up at an event Saturday morning which kicked off the county’s 200th birthday celebration which featured the winning artist Jordan McCord signing his work. McCord said he saw other shirts with a city skyline and thought of replacing the cityscape image with our courthouse which he considers to be the main building of Monroe County.
All entrants in the contest received a note and a free ice cream cone card from Scoops. McCord also received a $25 gift certificate to the 1823 Artisan Guild & Gallery where his shirt can be bought for $15. Jordan was given the honor of cutting slices of the giant bicentennial cake and passing it around to hungry attendees. His mother, MeQuanta McCord, was recently selected as principal of Hubbard Elementary School.
Monroe County Bicentennial Commission partnered with Forsyth Conventions and Visitors Bureau, and Monroe County Schools, MP art teacher, Samantha Trevitt for Saturday’s event which leads up to the big bash that will take place over the weekend of Sept. 25-26. The county turned 200 on May 15 but the celebration was pushed back due to COVID 19.