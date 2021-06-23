Monroe County commissioners said they couldn’t oblige Red Cedar Court resident Anita Thomas’ request on Tuesday, June 15 that the county take over maintenance on roads in Cedar Creek Estates subdivision off Hwy. 83 North. Thomas said her neighbors are not willing to pay to bring the roads up to a level suitable for travel.
Thomas said the original developer, TRG Home Builders, abandoned the 15-year-old subdivision during an economic downturn more than a decade ago. She said homes built more recently in the subdivision do not match the original covenants and current residents aren’t interested in forming a new Homeowners Association to protect the original covenants. She said she believes her neighbors are also unwilling to spend an estimated $50,000 necessary to bring the subdivision roads up to an appropriate standard for Monroe County to adopt them as county roads. She said the subdivision roads are overgrown with kudzu and have overhanging tree limbs that are impassable for two vehicles at the same time.
Thomas said there are other problems in her subdivision as well, including trash alongside the roads as well as youth riding ATVs every evening, even in the road. Thomas said she’s been bullied and intimidated by some of her adult neighbors when she has tried to warn them about their children riding ATVs recklessly or at inappropriate hours.
Another Red Cedar Court resident, Dany Ann Downer, who lives across the street from Thomas, confirmed her neighbor’s account of the ATV issues. She said she’s had her own run-ins with neighbors over their ATV use on Cedar Creek Estates roads.
“We’re not talking about the average bear. We’re talking about people who think they’ve moved to a farm,” Downer said of her neighbors. “And It’s not a farm, it’s a subdivision. It’s less than an acre a piece. And it’s sad that that’s where we’re at.”
Monroe County Attorney Ben Vaughn said a company named Henry Holdings of Tallahassee is the current listed owner of the roads in Cedar Creek Estates, and he said the company’s owner, Mark Conner, has been difficult to reach in the past. At Commissioners’ request, Vaughn said he would once again attempt to reach Conner.
Commission Chairman Greg Tapley said it’s not the responsibility of the county to pay to upgrade the road but instead is the responsibility of the developer. Tapley said the county also cannot take any action about the ATV disturbance since Cedar Creek Estates’ roads are not owned by the county and the ATVs are technically being used on private property. However, he said he was dismayed to learn of the threats Thomas reported receiving from her neighbors and said that’s something about which the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office can take action.
District 1 Commissioner Lamarcus Davis then asked whether the county could take action to require ATV riders to wear helmets on private roads, but Monroe County Code Enforcement Officer Dep. Jeff Wilson said that’s not feasible either.
“Unfortunately being stupid is not a crime,” Dep. Wilson said.
Monroe County public information officer Richard Dumas contributed to this report.