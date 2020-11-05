For a second time, Monroe County Commissioners have extended the deadline for county-wide internet proposals due to questions about $5.25 million in financing the county is offering.
Commissioners voted 4-0 on Wednesday, Oct. 28 to extend the deadline for proposals from Oct. 29 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. The proposals are now slated to be opened the following day, Nov. 20.
Monroe County attorney Ben Vaughn told commissioners that some of the internet providers had questions about the county’s $5.25 million bonded for the project they needed answered before submitting final proposals. Vaughn said he would answer those questions and notify all bidders of any changes made to the RFP by the time Commissioners hold their next scheduled meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5.
County manager Jim Hedges said five companies have registered to make proposals: Forsyth CableNet, Reynolds Cable TV, Point Broadband Holding, A2D and Central Georgia EMC.
Representatives from two of them, Forsyth CableNet and Reynolds Cable, were at Wednesday’s called meeting.
Commissioners initially advertised for proposals to expand high-speed internet throughout Monroe County in August, partnering with the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority on the project.
Through the development authority, the county is offering a loan of up to $5.25 million for the winning bid, with $700,000 already earmarked in the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).