After a contentious hour-and-45-minute debate, Monroe County commissioners voted 3-2 on Tuesday, May 4 to relax delivery time, sign and volume restrictions on cattle processing plant MidSouth Packing on Hwy. 42 South.
The applicant, Joseph Egloff, opened MidSouth at 2682 Hwy. 42 South in 2020. Egloff opened the facility two years after commissioners granted him a conditional use permit in 2018. That permit included 15 conditions on the slaughterhouse. On Tuesday, Egloff asked commissioners to remove three of them. The conditions Egloff requested to be lifted include: a provision banning lighted signs, a stipulation limiting the plant to 30 cattle processed per week and a restriction on the number and time the cows can be delivered.
Egloff requested a 4-by-8 foot lighted sign at Hwy. 42 to help farmers find the facility when it’s dark. He also asked to increase the amount of beef the plant can process beyond 30 head per week, saying small farmers all over the U.S. have a need for additional processing plants. Egloff said the max that his 7,800 square-foot plant could produce per week is about 40 head of beef. Lastly, Egloff requested an extension of the hours allowed for delivery, saying that deliveries from other states occasionally arrive later than the 9 a.m. deadline.
The Monroe County zoning Board approved Egloff’s requests 4-1 on April 26. However, commissioners had the final say on Tuesday.
Three persons spoke in support of Egloff’s requests. Dunwoody resident Steven Simms, who grew up in Monroe County and is just getting started in the cattle business, said Egloff’s plant is beneficial to numerous Georgia farmers, including himself. Simms said the plant is not a nuisance that neighbors should fear having nearby.
Hwy. 74 resident Dale Simms, Steven Simms’ father, said he grew up farming in Florida and when he retires soon from his nurse manager position he plans to resume cattle farming full-time. Simms said the restrictions on Egloff’s facility would be a hindrance to his own farming needs.
Hopewell Road resident Clete Sanders, a lifelong Monroe County cattle farmer, said it’s great that Monroe County has a facility like Egloff’s available. Sanders said the plant’s proximity allows meat to be more easily sold directly from farm to consumer. He said other slaughterhouses around the state have long waiting lists.
On the other hand, two persons spoke against Egloff’s requests.
Vaughn Road resident James Vaughn, a former commission chairman whose family has been in the cattle business since the 1940s and who owns a 659-acre nearby tract, asked commissioners to keep limits on the number of cattle Egloff can process. Vaughn said if a limit is not set, Egloff could quickly outgrow his facility and would likely ask more restrictions be lifted in the future. Vaughn said it’s Egloff who wrote the original restrictions that he asked Tuesday to have changed.
McDonough attorney Warren Tillery also spoke against lifting restrictions for his client Craig Martin, a Hwy. 42 South neighbor of Egloff’s. Tillery said Martin’s property would be rendered worthless should commissioners remove all 15 restrictions. Tillery said his main requests were that night and weekend truck deliveries remain prohibited, that any new sign not be lighted and that Egloff be limited to no more than 35 head of cattle per week.
In rebuttal, Egloff reiterated that he has no plans to expand his building, saying that about 40 to 45 head of cattle are the most he could process in a week. Egloff said when being limited to 30 head per week total of any animals, it limits the amount of smaller animals like goats or sheep he can process. Egloff said those other animals aren’t as profitable so he loses money by taking up space on hangers where he hangs his beef for 14 to 21 days.
District 3 commissioner John Ambrose suggested that Egloff be allowed to expand his business should he choose. Ambrose said there is a beef/deer processing facility in a subdivision in Bolingbroke and said Monroe County is low on animal processing plants. He said he’d like to see commissioners also overturn a 2018 stipulation that Egloff only process cows. Ambrose also urged commissioners to let Egloff move his holding pens so that he could maximize 8,000 square feet of processing space. Currently, Egloff’s holding pens are included in the 7,800 square-foot structure.
“I think we’re crazy for limiting him to 45 animals,” said Ambrose, who then said he preferred to remove all county-imposed restrictions on the slaughterhouse.
Ambrose then motioned to approve up to 60 cattle per week, an unlimited processing amount of other types of animals, the usage of up to 8,000 square-feet for processing not including holding pens, and a reflective (District 2 Commissioner Eddie Rowland had earlier suggested a reflective, not lighted, sign and Egloff had okayed it) road sign of up to 4 feet by 8 feet in size. Also included in Ambrose’s motion was the removal of all restrictions on deliveries, the restriction on the number or trucks making deliveries, the removal of all paperwork requirements that MidSouth Packers had been required to send to the Monroe County Zoning Office, and the allowance that Egloff could come back later if he wants retail sales on site.
However, when Commission Chairman Greg Tapley called for a vote, Ambrose’s motion failed for a lack of a second.
District 4 Commissioner George Emami, who participated in the meeting by phone from his daughter’s playoff soccer game, said he agreed with much of Ambrose’s motion but wanted to take care of the items that Egloff had requested before removing any other conditions for the facility.
Tapley then responded by making a new motion. Tapley motioned to approve a reflective road sign up to 4 feet by 8 feet in size, the allowance of deliveries anytime during business hours, which are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the allowance of up to 200 head of animals (not just cows) per month for processing. Emami then seconded Tapley’s motion.
However, Ambrose pushed back, to the applause of many cattle farmers in attendance. Ambrose said commissioners were limiting jobs and industry by capping the number of animals Egloff can process.
“What are we trying to do, limit what we can have here in Monroe County, what kind of jobs are available, what kind of industry?” Ambrose asked rhetorically. “Because I’ve been out there a couple of times and people from up in these other counties are bringing cattle up there and picking up processed meat. And I’ve talked to the people, and they were really glad that we had this down here.”
In response to Ambrose’s complaint, Tapley then revised his motion upward to allow Egloff to process up to 260 animals per month. However, District 1 Commissioner Lamarcus Davis said he wouldn’t go along with that, saying 260 animals would basically double Egloff’s existing allowance, which he thought was too drastic. Rowland also opposed increasing the number of animals Egloff is allowed to process.
Therefore, when Tapley called for a vote on his motion, it failed 2-3 with Ambrose, Davis and Rowland all opposed. Ambrose said he voted no because he thinks Egloff should be able to process an unlimited amount of animals, and Egloff said 260 animals of any kind would not exceed his capacity.
After more discussion, Davis, Egloff and both opponents of the restriction changes, Vaughn and Tillery all said they would be okay with 200 animals per month. Tapley then made the same motion he had made earlier with the only change being that the animal processing limit would be 200 per month rather than 260 head per month. Again, Emami seconded the motion.
Commissioners then voted 3-2 to let MidSouth process up to 200 head of any type of animals per month, and to erect a reflective road sign up to 4 feet by 8 feet and to allow truck deliveries during business hours from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tapley, Emami and Davis voted for the motion while Ambrose and Rowland opposed.
Madison-based attorney Christian Henry represented Monroe County in the hearing as county attorney Ben Vaughn recused himself.
Monroe County public information officer Ricahrd Dumas contributed to this report.