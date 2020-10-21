Monroe County commissioners agreed on Tuesday to connect their north and south water systems which would allow the county to buy all of its water from one source if it wanted.
Commissioners authorized county engineer Don Carter to update quotes he had gathered last year to connect the two water systems at the Hwy. 42 bridge over the Towaliga River. It’s thought the quote would be in the $1 million range, said Carter. The county would eventually have to add two other connections to make a loop to flush the lines, which could make it about a $2.5 million project, said commissioner John Ambrose.
Commissioner Larry Evans noted that the county currently buys water for the north system from Butts County, which charges more than the county’s other two sources, Macon-Bibb and the city of Forsyth. Connecting the two systems would allow the county to funnel water from just one source to all county water customers.
Evans said the project would pay for itself in 20 years because the county would save $50,000 per year by no longer buying Butts County’s more expensive water. Meanwhile, commissioners approved financing options for about 400 Juliette homes in Phase 1 of the $20 million project to bring county water to that area. Commissioners had already reduced the tap-on fee to $500, plus a $75 deposit. On Tuesday, commissioners voted to let residents pay the tap-on fee over time if they like. The options are 1) $90 per month for six months ($540) or 2) $50 per month for 12 months ($600). Or customers can save money by paying the full $500 at connection time.