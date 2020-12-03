At the start of the COVID pandemic, many experts were concerned about outbreaks occurring in closely grouped populations, like prisons and jails. These facilities act as incubators where disease may spread rapidly if not quickly snuffed out. There have been many COVID outbreaks in U.S. jails since the start of the pandemic, including one that took place in Cartersville last month. Miraculously though, Monroe County Jail has only had one positive case in the last six months. Capt. Ben Cook of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, who runs the jail, says this low number is due to extensive precautions and a bit a luck.
“We screen everyone that’s brought into the jail. That process involves taking their temperature and asking questions like, have they previously tested positive, been around anyone with COVID or experienced any recent symptoms? If the answer to any of those is yes, we put them in a quarantine unit and have them tested. If they don’t display symptoms for a certain amount of days, medical then releases them back with the general population.”
The jail currently houses 128 inmates with an average of seven employees on staff at any given time. The one positive test was from October. The inmate was placed in quarantine and tested a couple additional times until he was cleared and released back to the general population. The man had been an inmate at the jail for some time and it isn’t clear how he was infected.
“There’s no way of knowing how he became sick. If I knew that, I’d be psychic and wouldn’t be working here. I’m assuming a new inmate who wasn’t displaying symptoms made it past our screening process and infected him. There hasn’t been another case pop up since. We acted swiftly and were fortunately able contain it in time.”
Since the start of the pandemic, policies have been in place requiring employees to wear masks when interacting with inmates. The jail has also temporarily stopped allowing inmate visitations. Other than that, not much at the jail has changed. Inmates are still grouped together in cells and eat meals in their cell blocks. Cook says getting testing kits was never an issue and that the jail has been well supplied for dealing with this pandemic. One new piece of equipment, payed for by the county, is a fogging device capable of sanitizing entire cellblocks.
“One new preventative measure we have is kind of like a pump-up sprayer that you wear on your back. It’s electrostatic, meaning it cleans all surfaces top and bottom through this fog it puts out. We’ll go in and fog the cells sometimes twice a week to disinfect the areas. The county bought two, one for us and another for other government facilities.”
Monroe County Jail employs one contracted nurse, who been there awhile but isn’t officially a county worker. The jail is allowed to refuse new inmates if they’re displaying a high fever or other symptoms. In the event of a mass outbreak, the jail has a block set up as a quarantine unit. With these extensive precautions in place though, Cook is hopeful that they won’t have to use it much.
The state reports there have been 1,010 COVID positive tests in Monroe County this year and 61 deaths. The county’s population is 27,000.