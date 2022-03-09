You won’t see as many angry arguments and crazy comments on the Monroe County commissioners’ Facebook page after they voted 5-0 on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to limit commenting.
District 3 commissioner John Ambrose wanted to go further and shutdown the whole page, which has 3,300 members.
“After reading the comments on our page the last couple of months,” said Ambrose, “I think we ought to get out of the business. It’s just gone crazy.”
Ambrose cited a local rabble rouser who had written on another Facebook page that he would rather live in an RV, smoke meth and point a gun at the county’s code enforcement officer during the debate over blight.
“That is what disturbs me,” said Ambrose. “That could have been written on our page.”
District 4 commissioner George Emami agreed the county needs to prevent such comments, but said he likes having a Facebook page.
“Where there’s no transparency,” said Emami, “there’s a lack of trust.” Emami said by posting commissioners’ actions on Facebook, people can keep up with what they’re doing. And if someone objects, Emami said he likes being able to ask them if they came to a meeting or watched it on Facebook. He said it helps to point out that sometimes constituents need to engage and learn more before they complain.
“My gut tells me we should leave the Facebook page up because it’s the best medium for getting the video (of meetings) out,” said Emami.
Commission chairman Greg Tapley agreed they need the Facebook page, and couldn’t resist using the debate to take a swipe at “false information” from the local paper.
“There’s so much misinformation out there,” complained Tapley. “Even when (public information officer Dumas) Richard does an amazing job, you know, he does an amazing job of getting all the facts out there without any bias, unlike some local media that we’ve got otherwise. I mean you know the local paper is not credible about local governmental information. They’re just not. They get it wrong regularly so I like having him putting the correct information out there.”
Tapley said the people who can’t “get it right” are the ones who read the comments and take it seriously when someone posts something in jest. Tapley said if people have questions about a county issue they should contact the commissioners personally to “relieve a whole lot of misunderstanding.”
Rowland said he’s not on Facebook but agreed that the comments cause the most confusion.
District 1 commissioner Lamarcus Davis also wanted to keep the Facebook page.
“Can’t let a few bad apples spoil everything,” said Davis. “That’s how we get our message out” for the many who can’t attend meetings, he added.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to keep the page going but 5-0 to limit comments. Dumas, who moderates the county’s Facebook page, said Facebook doesn’t let government pages turn off commenting totally. Readers will still be able to see comments by their Facebook friends.
Tapley asked how the new policy would affect other departments, such as the animal shelter and sheriff’s office, that have Facebook pages.
“Does each department make that decision … or do we make that decision since we’re at the top of the food chain?” the chairman asked.
County attorney Ben Vaughn said the commenting policy would apply to other departments as well. It was noted that those other departments don’t have as many comments to police as commissioners.
Sheriff Brad Freeman said the vote won’t change his policy. He said if they see inappropriate comments, they hide them, but don’t delete them. The sheriff’s Facebook page has about 19,000 members.