Monroe County Commissioners approved by a 4-0 vote on Tuesday, Oct. 20 to upgrade the county’s computer software from Microsoft Office to Microsoft 365.
Monroe County information technology director Andra Howard, who recommended the move, said Microsoft 365 is a cloud-based system that will enable county employees to work from anywhere there is an internet connection. He said sheriff’s deputies will particularly benefit because they will no longer have to return to the office to file reports and can work on them while on patrol. Howard said the new system will also enable employees forced to stay home due to the pandemic to work remotely more easily, including through online meetings, and will provide enhanced security of important county data.
Howard said the cost of the upgrade is $26,577.84 along with a consulting fee of up to $10,000. The county had already budgeted the amount needed to switch to Microsoft 365 in its 2020 capital budget, but the move had not yet made.