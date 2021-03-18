Monroe County’s recreation department will be getting a $1 million upgrade of new scoreboards, lights, turf and equipment after commissioners approved the projects on Tuesday.
Commissioners unanimously approved a list of projects presented by recreation director Landon Sparks at their regular meeting on Tuesday. The projects will mostly be funded with about $1 million the county had set aside in sales tax (SPLOST) revenues.
The biggest project will be new lights for baseball and softball fields 1-4 at a cost of $445,000. However Sparks said the new lights are expected to save the county about $147,000 in energy costs, a 40-85 percent reduction. The next biggest project will be adding synthetic turf to the county’s special needs baseball field, as well as adding turf to the playground at a total cost of $389,850. However a $100,000 grant will offset some of those costs.
Next the county will add eight new baseball scoreboards and a new football scoreboard at a cost of $91,000. A new surface for the outdoor basketball and pickle ball court will cost $65,274. The county will also replace the floating dock on the pond at the rec department to make it safer and larger at a cost of $23,299.
A new equipment shed, mower and top dresser will added another $40,000 to the project.
“You want Christmas in March?” District 3 commissioner John Ambrose teased Sparks. “We need the improvements but that’s a lot of money.”