Youth participation increases at rec department

The first annual Dogs vs. Devils youth football day was one of 75 events hosted by the Monroe County Recreation Department in 2014. (File photo)

Monroe County’s recreation department will be getting a $1 million upgrade of new scoreboards, lights, turf and equipment after commissioners approved the projects on Tuesday.

Commissioners unanimously approved a list of projects presented by recreation director Landon Sparks at their regular meeting on Tuesday. The projects will mostly be funded with about $1 million the county had set aside in sales tax (SPLOST) revenues.

The biggest project will be new lights for baseball and softball fields 1-4 at a cost of $445,000. However Sparks said the new lights are expected to save the county about $147,000 in energy costs, a 40-85 percent reduction. The next biggest project will be adding synthetic turf to the county’s special needs baseball field, as well as adding turf to the playground at a total cost of $389,850. However a $100,000 grant will offset some of those costs.

Next the county will add eight new baseball scoreboards and a new football scoreboard at a cost of $91,000. A new surface for the outdoor basketball and pickle ball court will cost $65,274. The county will also replace the floating dock on the pond at the rec department to make it safer and larger at a cost of $23,299.

A new equipment shed, mower and top dresser will added another $40,000 to the project.

“You want Christmas in March?” District 3 commissioner John Ambrose teased Sparks. “We need the improvements but that’s a lot of money.”