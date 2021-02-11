Monroe County commissioners voted 3-2 to impose term limits on themselves on Tuesday, but it likely won’t go very far at the state legislature.
“You don’t need legislation when voters can term them out every 4 years,” Rep. Robert Dickey told the Reporter after Tuesday’s vote.
Rep. Dale Washburn agreed, saying he wouldn’t carry the legislation into law.
“Voters have the right to vote against them at every reelection,” said Washburn. “I see no need to force an effective commissioner to cease serving with term limits.”
District 3 commissioner John Ambrose proposed limiting commissioners to three terms as a district commissioner and three terms as chairman. Commissioners George Emami and Marcus Davis voted for those term limits. Chairman Greg Tapley and commissioner Eddie Rowland opposed term limits.
The measure now goes to Monroe County’s legislative delegation which can decide to push it into law, or not.
The longest-serving commissioner, Ambrose said after being in office a few years he thinks commissioners can run out steam, and that term limits will help bring in fresh, new leadership. But Tapley opposed term limits, noting that voters just rejected the longest-serving commissioner, Larry Evans, so he doesn’t see the need. Tapley noted that the Founding Fathers didn’t include term limits, and Tapley said he even opposes the current term limits for president and governor.
“You’re taking away people’s right to pick who they want,” said Tapley.
Rowland agreed.
“I represent a silent minority that says they’re smart enough to get rid of me when they want to get rid of me,” said Rowland. Rowland, however, added that he wouldn’t be disappointed if term limits passed.