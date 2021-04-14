Monroe County Commissioners unanimously approved two new subdivisions on Tuesday, April 6.
First they approved a new major subdivision on Parks Road and Ingram Road that will be called The Woodlands.
The new subdivision will have 36 lots ranging in size from 3 acres to 56 acres. David Aldridge of Georgia Properties, LLC is the developer while USC Timber Holdings, LLC is the property owner. Although the entire tract is 514.89 acres, Aldridge said only 389 acres will be developed as part of the new subdivision.
As part of the proposed subdivision, three new private roads, Woodlands Trail, Woodlands Pass and Woodlands Lane, will be created.
After about five minutes of discussion, District 2 Commissioner Eddie Rowland motioned to approve the subdivision proposal, which was seconded by District 1 Commissioner Lamarcus Davis. The measure then passed by a 4-0 margin.
They also approved a new minor subdivision on Hwy. 42 South that will be called Maynard Woods.
The new 128.22-acre subdivision will have 9 lots ranging in size from 13-14 acres. Southern Land & Conservancy, LLC is the property owner.
After about five minutes of discussion, District 3 Commissioner John Ambrose motioned to approve the subdivision proposal, which was seconded by District 2 Commissioner Eddie Rowland. The measure then passed by a 4-0 margin.
Commissioner George Emami was out of town.
Monroe County public information officer Richard Dumas contributed to this report.