Monroe County is rallying to support a 6-year-old girl who is at Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta after being struck by a pickup truck on Sunday.
Ella Layne Morgan was riding on her bicycle near the entrance to her family’s neighborhood, Bellewood, on Bunn Road when she was struck by a vehicle around 7:45 p.m. She was knocked about 15 feet and landed in the grass, while her bike was demolished. She’s the youngest daughter of Nick and Amy Morgan. Monroe County EMS had originally taken her to Navicent Health Atrium. An MRI reportedly found some brain bleeding and she was taken to Egleston on Monday. Her big sister had fastened her helmet on her head and a doctor reportedly said it may have saved her life.
The driver, James Smith, 66, of Forsyth, told deputy Jonathan Joyner he was blinded by the setting sun and never saw the girl. He was westbound on Bunn Road toward Hwy. 41. There were no skid marks indicating that is exactly what happened and speeding isn’t thought to be a factor. Amy Morgan is a teacher at T.G. Scott Elementary.