Hang on to your wallet. Gas prices haven’t been this high since they reached $4.103 per gallon during the Great Recession in 2008. That record was broken on Monday when the average price of gasoline in the United States reached $4.104 per gallon. Local stations were posting prices from $4.09 at Ingles to $4.29 at the Circle K on H.G. Clarke Parkway. Diesel fuel at the station was $4.99. By Tuesday, national averages climbed to $4.17.
Mark Vickers, manager of the Circle K where prices changed 5 times over the weekend, blames the rise on what we’ve been seeing on the news lately, meaning the Ukraine situation as well as inflation. Vickers said even before the war, inflation was pushing up prices with no end in sight. Prices at his station are determined by local gas comparisons within a five-mile radius of the station which are sent to the Circle K Corporate Headquarters based in Tempe, AZ. Vickers said twice a day, someone from his store drives around town within a 5-mile radius recording competitors’ prices which are sent to the main office. Asked if he is concerned about the new Quik Trip being constructed a block further from the interstate, Vickers said that they may lose some diesel business because the new store will feature a truck stop.
An air traffic controller who recently relocated to Valdosta from Southern California, Mike Popp, was filling up at pump #5 across the street at the Shell Station. Usually, he drives his diesel pickup truck but for budgetary reasons he was driving his wife’s economy car for a trip to Atlanta. He said prices in Georgia are like now what it was a few months ago in California where in some places it is currently nearing $7 per gallon.
Over on pump #5 at the Shell, Ashley Smith who works for the local company, Peachy Clean, said she thinks the rising gas prices are because of political reasons and things are going to get worse before they get better. Ashley said we’re just going to have to live with it.
Also filling up was Jimmy, a local roofer who recently took a tumble off a roof, said he believes the cost of fuel has gone up because of Russia moving in on Ukraine but if the war was to stop today, prices would remain high. He said he must buy gas daily because he lives in a camper and uses a generator for electricity. He uses the cheapest gas he can find but said it’s beginning to get outrageous.
Folks feeling the pinch at the pump also included Cornelius Reeves, an independent truck driver from Paris, TX who was taking a required 30-minute break at the Rumble Road BP. Reeves fills his truck with diesel three times a week, driving an average of 3,000 miles. He said he’s been driving for 20 years and can’t remember it ever being like this. Fuel costs that come out of his pocket are difficult to pass on to his customers due to fierce competition, even with a shortage of drivers. He said if he raises his prices, he’ll lose work. “The rich get richer, and the poor get poorer. Just like always.” Reeves said of the price increase. “The Ukraine War is just an excuse. I know we have oil in the U.S. I’ve worked in the fields in west Texas, and I’ve seen it.” The driver paid $885 for 175 gallons of diesel earlier in the day at a station in Emerson. He said that was up $300 over prices from just last week. Diesel price per gallon at the BP on Monday was $4.99.
No one knows when the war in Ukraine will end nor the ever-climbing inflation, or even the tiresome pandemic. All reasons that are blamed for the current fuel price situation. Many people across the country are considering dusting off their bicycles with Spring approaching and prices rising but even these plans could fall through due to supply chain issues in getting bicycles and bike parts to suppliers.