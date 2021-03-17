Monroe County commissioners voted 4-1 not to impose a mask mandate on employees and visitors on Tuesday after several county employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
District 1 commissioner Marcus Davis proposed the mask mandate for county employees and visitors to county buildings. He said he wants to do everything they can to protect people. Davis noted he wears a mask 12 hours per day at his job with Georgia Power.
But District 3 commissioner John Ambrose noted that masks don’t seem to be working.
“Two of the most sincere mask wearers I’ve seen among county employees were just diagnosed with it,” said Ambrose. “I don’t want to restrict our employees.”
Ambrose said he wouldn’t oppose posting signs asking visitors to wear masks but doesn’t think the county should require them without evidence they work, joking “at least until Dr. Fauci can make up his mind whether masks are good or bad, or if we should wear 2 or 3 of them. I don’t think they help that much.”
District 4 commissioner George Emami asked Davis if county employees had asked for a mask mandate. Davis said 2-3 guys at the road department approached him about it a while back and he felt it was his public service to pass it on.
Commission Chairman Greg Tapley asked Davis what he proposed as the penalty for non mask wearers. Davis said he hasn’t seen anywhere they punish people or impose a penalty.
“People do it out of respect,” said Davis.
But Tapley pressed further, asking whether the county should bar someone from coming in and paying their taxes if they didn’t have a mask on.
“If you see the sign, you should do it,” said Davis, who had his own serious bout with COVID-19 last year. “A mask has helped me and my family. People wearing masks still get it. But you don’t know, they could’ve taken it off to take a sip of water and gotten it then. You have to take it seriously. It took a great toll on me. I’d like to go to sleep at night knowing we’re doing what we can to protect people.”
But county manager Jim Hedges said not one employee has suggested a mask mandate to him.
“I’m the most vulnerable and the oldest here and I’ve done what i can to protect myself,” said Hedges. “I made sure I didn’t take it home to my wife. If we have any inkling that somebody feels bad in this building, we bring in (county maintenance employee) Ray White and fumigate this entire building.”
Hedges asked how he is supposed to enforce a mask mandate and what would be the penalty for non-compliance.
Emami, who’s also already had COVID, said he thinks more people are immune for longer than is acknowledged. He said he and his daughter had it in June and still have antibodies.
“That 3-month thing is foo-foo,” said Emami. “If you had it, you’re probably good to go.”
Hedges wondered how it would be enforced on the six firefighters who have to sleep at the fire station.
“Do they have to sleep with a mask on?” wondered Hedges.
Ambrose said there are better ways than masks to protect yourself.
“I hate to see government impose regulations on citizens when there’s no proof it hurts or helps,” said Ambrose. “I’m just as vulnerable as you are (Hedges) but if you take your Vitamin D and Zinc and build your immune system…people should take care of themselves.”
District 2 commissioner Eddie Rowland agreed.
“I am fine with encouraging wearing a mask,” said Rowland. “I look for solutions. Focus on the vaccine. Those are real solutions to getting through this. I stop short of a law that forces someone to wear a mask. It’s a choice.”
Commissioners voted 4-1 to reject the mask mandate, with only Davis supporting.