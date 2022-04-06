Monroe County commissioners are asking a judge to issue a restraining order to shut down an ATV racing facility on Lower Simmons Road they say continues operating despite not having proper zoning.
Commissioners asked the Monroe County Superior Court on March 1 for a restraining order to halt the Simmons Boys Outback Club on 1061 Lower Simmons Road. Simmons had 30 days to respond. County attorney Ben Vaughn said that code enforcement officer Jeff Wilson first confronted park owners a year ago, in March 2021, about them operating ATVs on trails without proper zoning. The park is owned by Haywood Simmons Jr. of 8659 Thomaston Road.
The sheriff’s office sent undercover deputies to the park on Aug. 21 and reported they were taking money and letting people ride ATVs on the trails. Vaughn noted that the county sent multiple letters to Simmons telling him the park was not conforming to the county’s ordinances. Vaughn noted the park also advertised on Facebook and was even featured on the reality TV show “7 Little Johnstons” that is filmed in Monroe County.
Magistrate Judge Buck Wilder fined Simmons $500 on Nov. 19 for operating and ruled he would be fined $500 for every day they operate without the proper zoning. Simmons paid the $500 fine on Dec. 1 but has continued operating daily, said Vaughn.