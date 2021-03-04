Monroe County commissioners may take action to ensure that all “dumps” at their 13 recycling centers are orderly and scheduled.
Commissioners will consider adding porta-potties to some of the county’s 13 convenience centers after some attendants complained that they’re not able to make it to the restroom in time.
Most of the county’s 13 recycling centers are adjacent to fire stations which have bathrooms. But one attendant, who asked to remain anonymous, said that some of the fire stations are a good distance from the recycling area. He said most of the attendants are older retirees and at least two haven’t been able to make the trip in time and have had accidents.
“If you’ve got diarrhea, you know when it comes there aren’t no stopping it,” the attendant told the Reporter.
District 2 county commissioner Eddie Rowland said he knows from caring for his elderly parents that sometimes that happens. He said he had never thought about the problem for the attendants until it was brought to his attention. Now, he’s willing to consider adding at least some port-a-potties. Rowland said he’s been told the port-a-potties cost about $109 per month.
Rowland said he only has gone to the recycling center near his home in Smarr, where the fire station and bathroom is right across the street. So he hasn’t thought about other centers where it’s not as close.
“I don’t want to put someone in an embarrassing situation,” said Rowland.
Commissioner George Emami agreed.
“That cannot be fun,” said Emami. “You don’t want somebody to have to take one for the team.”
Attendants have to work 12-hour shifts on Saturdays when the centers are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.