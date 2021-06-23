Monroe County Commissioners approved by a 4-0 vote on Tuesday, June 15 to accept just under $5.36 million in federal Local Fiscal Recovery Funds as part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus act signed off on in March 2021.
County Manager Jim Hedges said the funds will be paid in two installments of about $2.68 million with the first payment to be received in 2021 and the second in 2022. Hedges said the county must spend the funds by the end of 2024. Hedges recommended the funds be spent primarily on two key ongoing county projects: Phase 3 of the expansion of water lines to Juliette and the broadband agreement with Central Georgia EMC and Southern Rivers Energy to expand internet fiber county-wide. Hedges said both the water and broadband projects should be eligible as an appropriate use of the funds.
After about 10 minutes of discussion, District 3 Commissioner John Ambrose motioned to accept the funds and use them for Juliette water lines and broadband expansion, which was seconded by District 2 Commissioner Eddie Rowland and approved 4-0.
Monroe County public information officer Richard Dumas contributed to this report.