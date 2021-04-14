Monroe County is expected to receive more than $5.3 million as a result of last month’s federally-approved stimulus package.
Monroe County Manager Jim Hedges told commissioners on Tuesday, April 6 that Monroe County is estimated to receive $5,348,583 of the $65.1 billion provided directly to counties on the basis of population by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Hedges said Monroe County will receive the sum in two equal payments of just under $2.7 million. The first of which will be received within 60 days of the law’s enactment while the second will be received no sooner than 12 months after the first payment.
Hedges said the federal government’s stipulations on how the stimulus funds can be used are somewhat vague but said necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure are included as appropriate options. Hedges said the first expenditure of the funds will likely be to pay off the county’s portion of its recent high-speed internet expansion partnership with Central Georgia EMC, Southern Rivers Energy and Conexon, LLC. Commissioners have also talked about using the money to help with the $16 million Juliette water project, which has seen a surge in pipe prices.
Hedges said the U.S. Treasury is expected to provide more guidance on eligible expenditures in the coming weeks. He said the deadline to spend all stimulus funds is Dec. 31, 2024.
Monroe County public information officer Richard Dumas contributed to this report.