Four times since 2012, Monroe County voters have rejected ballot measures to raise the local sales tax from 7 to 8 percent for more road funds. Monroe County commissioners have decided to ask again on Nov. 2.
“I don’t see an option,” said county commissioner Eddie Rowland. “If doing nothing (about road problems) is the answer, then I don’t need to be here. A fundamental thing we do is to take care of our roads. if we’re not going to take care of our roads, then we’re not doing our job.”
Commissioners agreed to put the road tax referendum, the T-SPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax), on a county-wide ballot again on Nov. 2. They also announced they will raise property taxes by 1.5 mills in August with the extra funds being dedicated to resurfacing roads. Commissioners said if voters pass the T-SPLOST in November, that tax hike will be rolled back next year.
Commissioners were acting on a recommendation from county manager Jim Hedges. Hedges said the county road department spends about $3.7 million per year maintaining 515 miles of county roads. That includes 933 miles of ditches, 29 cement bridges, two wooden bridges and mowing 2,200 acres in the right of way.
Hedges said commissioners agreed at a retreat earlier this year that the current amount isn’t enough to keep up with the need.
“We agreed our roads are in dire need of resurfacing,” said Hedges.
Hedges said the county dedicates about $2.6 million in property taxes to the road department every year, plus about $800,000 in SPLOST (sales tax) funds and $600,000 in matching state funds.
Hedges said a new T-SPLOST tax would bring in about $4.6 million over 5 years, allowing the county to repave 30 more miles every year.
If the sales tax fails again, Hedges said the county would have to close the recreation department, the recycling centers and the library and would still be short of having enough funds to resurface all those roads. Hedges said Lowndes County (Valdosta) has already passed such a road tax. He quoted one Lowndes County road official estimating that more than 50 percent of the sales tax is paid by visitors coming through Valdosta rather than locals. The man said he thought Monroe County would be the same, said Hedges.
Commissioner John Ambrose, however, warned that the sales tax vote would fail again on Nov. 2. He noted the only other race on the ballot is for city council that day and said city voters probably don’t care about funding county roads.
“This will not pass with a city election,” said Ambrose.
Commission chairman Greg Tapley, however, said that if they put it off until 2022 that will be two years of a tax increase without rolling it back. Tapley said the road tax votes have been close in the past and that commissioners need to do more to drum up support.
“We have let some of the local media mislead people in the past about how long this (tax) is,” said Tapley. Tapley said “others in the community” have urged voters to call commissioners’ bluff about raising taxes, and now a tax hike is what they have to do.
“We’ve got to get to work and get it done,” said Tapley. “It seems like a slam dunk.”
After looking it up, county attorney Ben Vaughn told commissioners they can use county funds to share information on the tax vote, but cannot use county funds to advocate for its approval.
County voters rejected raising the sales tax from 7 to 8 percent to pay for roadwork in 2020, 2019, 2016 and 2012.
Monroe County spends about $7,184 per mile of county road per year. Lamar County reports spending $1.6 million per year on about 381 miles of county roads, about $4,199 per mile. Jones County reports spending almost the same as Monroe County, $3.7 million per year, on 476 miles of county roads. That means Jones County spends about $7,773 per mile of county road. Butts County reports spending $2.9 million on 337 miles of county roads, or $8,605 per mile.
Of 159 counties in Georgia, 97 have approved a T-SPLOST tax, 63 of them as a regional tax and 33 just as individual counties, said Bill Toomey of the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia.