The COVID-19 weekly report released by the Georgia North Central Health District on Oct. 19 shows Monroe County still rated ‘Substantial Spread’ with 142 cases per 100,000 people for the two-week period that ended Oct. 18. That is down 41 percent from last week’s report when Monroe County’s number was 240 per 100,000 people.
A county has to be below 100 cases/100,000 to move from substantial spread to moderate spread, and of the 13 counties in the North Central Health District only Twiggs County made the lower classification, with 85 cases/100,000.
The actual number of new cases verified during the past two weeks in Monroe County was 39 out of a population of 27,520 compared to 66 cases in the preceding two weeks. Of those only two cases (5 percent) were classified as being in a community outbreak setting, such as a nursing home.
The largest percentage of cases in the recent reporting period (31 percent) were in the 50-64 age bracket, which represents 25 percent of total cases in Monroe County during the pandemic. There were no new cases in anyone under 18 years old. Those 65-79 years old represented 28 percent of the recent cases, the largest increase in cases in any age group since it represents only 15 percent of total cases during the pandemic.
There have been 847 confirmed cases in Monroe County, with 91 hospitalizations and 55 deaths, since March. In the North Central Health District, there have been 18,135 cases, 2,126 hospitalizations and 566 deaths since March. The district had 777 cases in the last two weeks, down from 811 cases in the preceding two weeks.