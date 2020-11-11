Monroe County is finding it hard to move from Substantial Spread to Moderate status in its COVID-19 rating, although some of the counties surrounding it got closer to that goal this week. The number to make the change is getting the two-week number of new cases per 100,000 population down to 100 or less. With 37 new cases between Oct.19- Nov. 1, Monroe County stands at 134/100,000 people.
The report from Georgia’s North Central Health District says the largest percentage, about 32 percent, of those cases in Monroe County were in people 50-64 years old, about 24 percent in people 35-49 years old, and 11 percent in the 10-17 year-old age group.
Monroe County dropped from 47 new cases over the last two week period, which gave it 170 cases/100,000 people. None of the cases were in congregate settings, like nursing homes.
The North Central Health District, which includes 13 counties, had 185 cases/100,000 over the last two-week period. Crawford County had 8 new cases, Jasper County had 20, Jones County had 29, Bibb County had 238 new cases, and Houston County had 324 new cases.
Over the first week of November, which wasn’t included in the North Central Health District report published yesterday, Monroe County Schools released reports of a new case in either a student or staff member almost daily, requiring contact tracing and possible quarantines.
From Nov. 2-9 there were new cases in all three elementary schools, Monroe County Middle School and Mary Persons. On Nov. 2, the school system reported two students tested positive at MCMS. On Nov. 3 it reported one student at K.B. Sutton, one more student at MCMS and three students at Mary Persons.
On Nov. 4 it reported four more Monroe County Middle School students with COVID-19. On Nov. 5 it added one student at T.G. Scott Elementary and a staff member at K.B. Sutton Elementary. And on Nov. 6 a staff member at MCMS was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Yesterday, it added a staff member at Hubbard Elementary to make six consecutive school days with new cases. The school system was still determining how many students and staff will be asked to quarantine.