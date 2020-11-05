A Monroe County firefighter died of complications from COVID-19 on Monday, Nov. 1.
Harold Boone, 49, passed away at Navicent Health in Macon after spending more than a month there being treated for the virus.
Boone, who lived in Twiggs County, had taken early retirement from the Macon-Bibb Fire Department and joined Monroe County part-time in 2016.
Chief Matt Jackson said the department is devastated by the loss.
“It’s gonna leave a void,” said Jackson. He said they were focused on making sure Boone’s widow, Sharon, had everything she needed.
Former chief Donny Mercer, who had worked with Boone in Bibb County and then hired him in Monroe County, said he was a unique individual who always had a positive attitude.
“He always tried to encourage people to do the best they could,” said Mercer.
Mercer said Boone liked working in Monroe County so much he went full-time and wanted to stay as long as he could.
Mercer endearingly remembered Boone as a clown who loved his job and loved taking care of people.
“He could scold somebody and make them like it,” said Mercer.
When he wasn’t working, said Mercer, Boone loved working on cars and had his own shop at his home near Sogoda Road in Twiggs County.
Mercer said Boone worked out every morning at 5 a.m. and was strong as a mule.
“It’s very shocking,” said Mercer. “It really shocked my wife, and the fire guys are hurt about it. He forged some real good friendships with guys.”
Boone’s former coworker and later supervisor Wesley Jackson choked back emotion as he tried to talk about the loss.
“It’s gonna be hard for me to discuss right now,” said Boone. “He was one of my best friends.”
Jackson said if you knew Boone, he was a friend.
Jackson said both he and Boone had been very sick earlier in the year. They never got tested but wondered if they had already had COVID.
But then in September Monroe County EMS had a COVID outbreak with about six guys getting the virus. Boone was one who of those who started feeling ill and was having trouble breathing. He tested positive on Sept. 19. He called Jackson and Mercer on Sept. 25 to tell them they had called an ambulance to take him to the hospital for treatment, later contracted double pneumonia.
“It probably turns out we didn’t have COVID earlier this year,” sighed Jackson.
Jackson said doctors put Boone on a ventilator and later on an ECMO as well to try to save him, but to no avail. His wife Sharon was unable to see him and only talked to him on the phone one time while in the hospital.
Boone was no stranger to tragedy. He had lost a son when the boy was little and later lost his daughter in a auto accident not far from his home. As a result, said Jackson, Boone and his wife Sharon were raising their 12-year-old granddaughter Nyjhae. More recently Boone had lost his own father.
Despite that, said Jackson, Boone, who served in the U.S. Army Reserves before becoming a firefighter, stayed upbeat and usually wore a smile.
“He truly was a great guy,” said Jackson.