Monroe County Middle School will move immediately to online learning only until after the Thanksgiving holidays, that is, until Nov. 30. The board of education made this decision at an emergency called meeting on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 14.
Five board members voted in favor of closing the middle school to face to face learning and two, Eva Bilderback and Greg Head, voted against the move. MCMS Principal Dr. Efrem Yarber spoke to the board about the surge in COVID-19 cases, primarily on the 7th grade hall, and the resulting need to quarantine staff and students. MCMS saw a similar increase in cases on the 8th grade hall about a month ago. He said the recent increase seemed to follow community and private events around Halloween.
“I spend my days contract tracing,” said Yarber, explaining that because of quarantine he is having difficulty finding staff to cover classes even though central office staff and others from the school system have come to the middle school to help. He said contact tracing is working because several students have tested positive for COVID-19 a few days into their quarantine.
Board members discussed only closing the 7th grade hall but felt they would probably only see more cases from 6th and 8th grades in the next few weeks.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman emphasized that the school system will use the two weeks without face to face learning at MCMS to find ways to distance students at MCMS. There are plans to add additional classrooms and expand the lunchroom at the school, but that won’t be complete until next year. The middle school may stagger student days so that part of the student body comes on some days and the rest on alternate days.
Hickman said he will seek teacher input on how to space out students. Teachers will report to MCMS this week to teach their classes online unless they are in quarantine. The scheduled Thanksgiving holiday is Nov. 23-27.