The North Central Health District (NCHD) COVID-19 Operation Summary for June 7 reflected revisions for the report that has been distributed for over a year. NCHD is part of the Georgia Department of Public Health and serves Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson counties.
For the two-week period May 17-30 the district had 44 cases/100,000 population for a rating of minimal spread (11-50 cases/100,000). Monroe County showed a 0.8 percent change from the last two-week reporting period, second to Jones County (1.1 percent) for the most change. The report shows 218 total hospitalizations and 100 total deaths for Monroe County.
Monroe County had 21 COVID-19 cases from May 17-30, which is 76/100,000 population, for a rating of moderate spread. This was the highest in the district’s 13 counties, followed by Jones, the only county to have an increase in cases over the previous two-week period, at 66/100,000, Bibb County at 48/100,000 and Peach County at 44/100,000. None of the cases in Monroe County were in congregate settings.
Information for Department of Corrections Burruss Correctional Training Center shows 30 staff and 232 offenders vaccinated, 25 staff and 29 offenders with positive cases and one offender death as of June 7.
Georgia ranks 4th among all states and the District of Columbia in total deaths from COVID-19.