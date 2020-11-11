All city of Forsyth employees will get an extra $50 in Christmas bonuses over what they got last year. Those who have been full time employees for over a year will get $350, full time employees with less than a year’s service will get $200 and part time employees will find $150 in their Christmas paycheck.
City Manager Janice Hall said the city will fund the bonuses from the $200,000 Forsyth received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the $339.8 billion stimulus package congress passed in March.
Hall said the city pays all mandatory deductions, such as taxes, on the Christmas bonuses so that the $350, $200 and $150 amounts are what employees will receive. The bonuses will cost the city $28,424.36. She said employees will have the Christmas bonuses in plenty of time for Christmas shopping.
Council unanimously approved the bonuses on Nov. 2.