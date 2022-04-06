A Forsyth grandfather urged Monroe County commissioners on Tuesday to shutdown simultaneous baseball and softball games on 4 fields at the rec department until nets can be installed after a foul ball struck him in the head and caused him to crack his smart phone over the weekend.
Long-time local pharmacist Hugh Cromer was watching his grandsons play in a baseball tournament at the Monroe County Rec Department on Saturday when an apparent foul ball from a nearby field struck him in the head and sent him to the ground. A physician’s assistant who was there watching her son play checked out his eye and helped him apply ice. Cromer resisted calls to go to the hospital and stayed to watch the rest of the game.
Ironically, just 45 minutes earlier, Cromer had gone to rec director Landon Sparks to complain that safety nets draping over spectators had been removed. Sparks noted that the nets had to be removed when the rec department installed $200,000 worth of new lights in late March. Sparks said they discovered the nets had rotted and he’s been trying to find a company that makes replacements rather than putting them back up.
Cromer was watching a game at Fields 1-4 at the back of the rec department, which has a concessions and bathroom building in the center. From there extends four baseball diamonds in a circle. Cromer was returning from the concessions with a Diet Coke and looking at his phone when a foul ball arched over the Field 2 backstop and hit him in the head and sent him to the ground. Cromer said Kip and Dano Burdette’s small kids were nearby and he shudders to think what would’ve happened if they had been hit.
“I’ve got a pretty hard head,” said Cromer. Cromer told commissioners he was honestly glad he was hit and not a child. The impact forced Cromer to drop his phone to the ground and cracked the screen. Cromer suggested commissioners halt simultaneous games until they find nets. But Sparks said that would leave them not finishing the rec season until June. Cromer’s son in law said he too opposed halting rec games on the fields. Cromer said he was told the nets had already been ordered but asked to see an invoice when he’s learned that’s not true. Sparks explained that’s he’s been trying to order them but can’t find a vendor. He said he has learned since Saturday that 6 people have been hit with errant baseballs this season, but only 2 of the incidents would have been prevented by the nets. Sparks noted that many ballparks don’t have nets. Commissioners suggested the rec board handle the issue and said they should create signs warning spectators of errant baseballs. Commissioner George Emami said spectators do take some risk when they attend games. Sparks said the net issue is just the latest in a series of challenges. He said the company installing the lights on Fields 1-4 struck the septic tank, requiring it to be replaced. Another company hired to paint lines on the parking lot did so just before a big rain, which washed the lines away.
“I feel like I’ve bought an old home I’m trying to restore and everything keeps going sideways,” laughed Sparks.