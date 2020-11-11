Father-daughter cyclists Randy Oleynik and Amy, along with wife-mother-support person, Pam, stopped for lunch in Forsyth on Friday. What made several folks around town take notice of the cyclists was that they were pedaling the high-wheelers, or “ordinaries,” that were all the rage among bicycle enthusiasts in the 1880’s. In fact these were the first human-powered wheeled vehicles to be known as bicycles.
The front wheel is large and stands high, while the back wheel is quite small. Developed before bicycles had gears and pneumatic tires, the large wheel made the bike go faster, with less leg pushes per rotation, and made the ride smoother. The “down” side was that if a biker fell, it was a long fall and usually head first. Randy and Amy are careful to wear modern helmets.
Randy, who lives in Michigan, is a collector of antique bicycles and a member of an enthusiast group called the Wheelmen founded in 2012. In Forsyth he and Amy were over half-way through a ride from the Michigan-Canadian border to Key West, Fla. that they started from the International Bridge on Oct. 9. He estimated the trip to be about 2,000 miles.
Randy and Amy completed a 3,314 mile trip from San Francisco to Boston four years ago. It re-created the 1884 trip of Thomas Stevens, who was the first cyclist to cross the U.S. Randy said since they had crossed the country from west to east, they decided to also cross it from north to south. Pam said Amy is the first woman to complete the cross country trip on a hi-wheeler.
Pam and daughter Allison met them in Tennessee a few days ago. Allison flew back to Michigan, but Pam is now following them the rest of the way to Key West. Amy said it’s nice to have someone carrying their gear and snacks and meeting them for breaks.
She estimated they cover about 60 miles per day. The trips were shorter through the mountains of Kentucky and Tennessee. Since high-wheelers have no gears, the bikers must pedal continuously up hills. High-wheelers, which are also known as “penny farthings” because the little wheel looks like a penny compared to the bigger farthing-coin wheel, have no shocks and no brakes; riders must back pedal to stop. Sometimes they push the bikes if the terrain is just too steep.
Randy said they trained for the trip by riding at home, but the best training is riding day after day on the tour. He said by doing that you eventually quit being sore. Asked about favorite spots on the trip so far, the family said they enjoyed visiting with friends in Louisville, Ky. and other Wheelmen friends in the Alpharetta-Crabapple, Ga. area.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Amy, who posts a regular blog of the daily trip at https://tinyurl.com/highwheelride.
Checking out Amy’s blog for Oct. 30, after the high-wheelers left Forsyth, they made a stop in Bolingbroke at Southern Charm General Store where they met Haleigh and Kallie and got a picture of the “charming” store and the train out front. Earlier that day Amy wrote that she couldn’t resist snapping a picture proclaiming they were entering “Butts County.” (I think it’s the only one in the U.S.) She also noted how quickly word had travelled in Forsyth to let the Reporter know they were in town.
When not on the road as cyclists, Randy is a pharmacist, Amy works at the University of California-Davis coordinating new student orientation and Pam volunteers with a nonprofit animal group. Amy said orientation went well this year for 9,600 new students in spite of the challenges of 2020.
Her siblings include Allison and Ryan, who are back in Michigan. Ryan also rides hi-wheelers, but Pam said she and Allison stick to antique “safety bikes.” They don’t have the potential for such a high fall and were designed with skirt guards since women in the 1880’s and 1890’s were expected to wear skirts and dresses even when pedaling bicycles.