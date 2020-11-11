Georgia Department of Transportation engineers have proposed a crosswalk on North Lee Street with a flashing pedestrian light. It will be 65 feet north of the intersection with Adams Street and will approximately line up with Castleberry Drug Store Parking Lot and Lee Street Park behind the Forsyth Welcome Center.
City Manager Janice Hall asked for and received council’s approval for the crosswalk at its Nov. 2 meeting. She said DOT hasn’t funded the project, yet, but getting council’s approval is a step in the process. Another project proposed by DOT is re-surfacing and re-striping North Lee Street (State road 42/83) from North Frontage Road at Exit 187 to Railroad Ave.
Hall said that although this portion of North Lee Street is five lanes, only two are through-traffic lanes, and they can be confusing to travelers stopping off I-75. Part of the project is to change the traffic light to a newer model with a flashing turn signal. Another component is putting in islands to make it easier for pedestrians to cross the street.
Engineers will look at changing the intersection of Russell Parkway with North Lee Street to a regular intersection so that vehicles can make left turns. Presently vehicles can only turn right. Hall said that developers looking at properties in the area have asked for this change, but DOT has always denied it for safety reasons.
Hall said the intersection will become even busier as the Valero Station finishes its rebuilding, which will include a three or four unit strip mall. She said the Waffle House is also planning renovations.
Council member Julius Stroud commented there is a lot of foot traffic near the I-75 entrance ramp at exit 187 and asked if there is any type of crosswalk planned at that point. He said a lot of people walk back and forth from Forsyth Garden Apartments to the businesses.
Hall said the only crosswalks are at the traffic signal and there are pedestrian islands at N. Frontage Road. She said a deceleration lane is planned for the new Town Creek development being built on Cabaniss Road/Highway 83 just north of Exit 187.