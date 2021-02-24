(Courtesy of Charlotte Hampton Carter)
In a small town (also my hometown) Culloden lies a rich history that is being discovered and rediscovered by current and former Culloden residents. This history includes notable records, monuments and people.
• Did you know that Culloden is the oldest town in Monroe County?
• Did you know that Culloden has the oldest brick Methodist church in Georgia?
• Did you know that along with his African American assistant Vivian Thomas and Dr. Helen Taussig Shunt, Culloden Native Dr. Alfred Blalock created a surgical procedure to relieve babies suffering from Tetralogy of Fallot also known as Blue Babies Syndrome.This notable accomplishment was made into a 2004 movie, "Something the Lord Made".
• Did you know the founder of the town of Culloden, William Culloden, is buried in the Culloden Cemetery and in an area beside this cemetery is a marker dedicated to unnamed slaves buried there. This marker says, "We know not who they are, but they are loved ones of God and man, and will never be forgotten".
• Did you know there is a small wooden structure still standing in Culloden that was the school for Culloden's Negro (African American) children? It stands in disrepair and is in need of restoration. There has been an outpouring of interest to restore this structure.
I did not attend this school. It was closed prior to me attending the first grade at the new Hubbard Elementary School in Forsyth. But my father, his siblings and a host of cousins did attend there. We treasure an early 1920's picture of my father, his siblings and other students standing in front of this school.
In the spirit of the Culloden slave marker where the buried slaves are unknown but not forgotten, we do not want to forget this piece of Culloden history. We know many of the Culloden citizens still living who attended this school. My Uncle Obbie, Aunt Bessie and my cousin Otis Wright Jr., to name a few, still reside or have ties in Culloden.
I am looking forward to continuing this schoolhouse restoration conversation. What a wonderful piece of history that should be celebrated and added to the list of Culloden's historical monuments and sites discovered and rediscovered.