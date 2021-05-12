The Georgia Sports Alliance (GSA) Annual Fishing Rodeo will be Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at The Duck Ponds at Lake Tobesofkee, Macon. It is a fundraiser to benefit the Homeless Veteran Transition Project by replacing damaging roofing. The need is to replace 184 x 84 feet of roofing at a cost of $72,500.
The theme is “Fishing for the Souls of Men, God’s Will,” with the goal of getting homeless veterans off the streets and out of the woods. The tournament is for ages 14 and older, and there are prizes for the first caught ($400), largest caught ($600)and most caught ($1,000). Only 200 participants will be allowed. Registration fee is $100.
The deadline to register is May 24. Go to www.georgiasportsalliance.com (scroll to bottom) to find all rules and to register. Call 478-361-4051 for more information.
Sponsors include Georgia Sports Alliance, New Providence Baptist Church, Cannon Roofing Company, Waffle House, McDonald’s, Raffield Tire-Master, Tobesofkee Lake Store, Mike Adams Towing, Howard’s Pawn, Sphinx Business Solutions, Krispy Kreme of Macon, Swamp Donkey, Watson Plumbing, Superior Paint & Body, Bubba’s Mobile Tire and “The Great Divide” by Johnny W. James.