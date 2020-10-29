Monroe County deputies say fog and dark contributed to a deer hunter from Covington being killed when he was struck on his four wheeler on Hwy. 87 on Tuesday morning.
Dennis Ervin Tracy, 66, of Covington was driving a Polaris Sportsman ATV trying to cross Hwy. 87 at Lassiter Road around 7:30 a.m. when he was struck by a southbound Kia Sorento. The Sorento tried to avoid Tracey but was unsuccessful and both Tracy and the Sorento wound up in the ditch on the northbound side of Hwy. 87, said Monroe County deputy Chad Beck. Tracy was pronounced dead at the scene.