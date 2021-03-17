February was the busiest month for septic tank permits and inspections she has seen in many years, Gina Smith, Monroe County environmental health director, told Monroe County Board of Health in her quarterly report on March 8. She said fees to the health department were up about $1,800 over last year.
For the period from October-December 2020, which is part of the department’s current fiscal year running from July to June, she showed 59 permits compared to 53 last year, 15 repair permits compared to nine, and nine addition/modification permits compared to seven last year. She said most of the increase is due to construction, but much of the residential construction in Monroe County, such as the Juliette Crossing and Montpelier Manor subdivisions, are on the public sewer system and are not subject to Health Department permits and inspections.
Smith has been active with permits and inspections for new food service facilities, including the French Market, Marrow 41 and a restaurant in High Falls that has changed ownership. Smith has had contact with those renovating the Waffle House on Lee Street and those building the Shane’s Rib Shack on Highway 83. She has had only minimal contact with those building the Starbucks. She said the new Quick Trip will fall under the jurisdiction of the U.S.D.A. rather than the Health Department because it is primarily categorized as a convenience store.
Smith’s staffing for environmental health is currently better than it has been because Larry Emory is back and the employee deployed by the National Guard is currently back before leaving for a year in July.
Board member Hugh Cromer asked what the staffing situation will be at Monroe County Health Department after nurse manager Whitney Lovett completes her nurse practitioner degree in May; he noted it isn’t in the local health department’s budget to pay a full time nurse practitioner.
Lovett said one retired nurse is helping out two days per week and nurse April Walker, who was hired last year, is a great asset but because of Lovett being in school two days per week and being busy with COVID testing and vaccines, there hasn’t been a supervising nurse available to check off Walker on protocol so that she can perform all nursing services at the Health Department.
District Director Dr. Renee Haynes acknowledged that when Lovett becomes a nurse practitioner, she will rotate through different counties in the district. The budget in Monroe County will not fund her being in Monroe County full time. The district is funding her education and she will work for the district.
“We’ll do our best to provide nurses to cover services [in Monroe County], but we’ll be juggling for a couple of months,” said Haynes.
Cromer asked if the district can make an effort to get Walker checked off on everything by May. Haynes said that won’t be possible with COVID vaccines expanding. Cromer noted that when the Health Department can’t provide services its revenues will go down, which will impact its budget. Goodwin said he hopes there will be a plan in place before the Health Board’s budget meeting in June.
Lovett thanked the Forsyth Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for helping traffic flow smoothly for the COVID vaccinations two days per week. She said a member of the Medical Reserve Corps who works in Milledgeville but lives in Monroe County has been helping give vaccines on her days off.
Lovett said COVID testing, which is done on Wednesdays, has slowed to just four or five per day. However, days that aren’t vaccine days are used to prepare for vaccinations, like printing the labels for vaccine cards. She said vaccines are still coming into the Health Department slowly.
The Board of Health welcomed new member LaMarcus Davis, who attended the meeting by phone. He replaces Larry Evans on the board. The board voted to retain Goodwin as chair and Cromer as vice chair for the next year.