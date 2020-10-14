Over $8,000 in cash, methamphetamine and drug-related objects were found in the possession of Danny Ray Brown, 53, of 175 Ham Road after he was stopped at the Sunoco Gas Station on High Falls Road around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. According to the report from the sheriff’s office, Sgt. John Thompson saw Brown driving a tan 2003 Chevrolet pickup and following too closely behind his girlfriend’s blue SUV.
Both vehicles pulled into the Sunoco station and up to the pumps. Thompson circled around the truck and as the patrol vehicle passed him, Brown glanced up at Thompson, then quickly back down. Thompson recognized the driver as Brown due to arresting him a couple of months ago for driving without a license and possession of methamphetamine.
When Thompson pulled in behind the pickup, Brown stepped out of the truck and began to walk towards the store. The sergeant got out, shined his flashlight at him and told him to return. Brown turned around and asked, “What did I do? You are harassing me.” Thompson explained the reason for the stop and Brown became very irritated and had to be asked several times to sit on the back bumper of his truck. He kept turning away from Thompson, putting his hand in his front left jacket pocket and pacing back and forth. Dispatch said he had a suspended license, and he was handcuffed.
Thompson found a large amount cash in Brown’s front left pocket along with a bag of methamphetamine. Inside the truck, a marijuana grinder and a cell phone box filled with two large bundles of cash were found bringing the total amount to $8,578. He was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, following too closely, driving without a license and possession and use of drug-related objects.