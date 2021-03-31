Driver arrested with 20 lbs. of pot and 110 THC edibles
A Coral Springs, Fla. man went to jail for distributing marijuana after Deputy John Cochran saw the man on his cellphone while failing to maintain his lane on I-75 N near North Lee Street around 5:05 p.m. on March 2. After stopping the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, the driver told Cochran he didn’t have his license. The driver confirmed it was a rental car and Cochran said he needed a license to rent the vehicle. The driver replied he was in a hurry and left quickly to see his friend in Atlanta and provided his name and date of birth. Cochran could smell marijuana while speaking with the man. The man said he “hadn’t been smoking” and said there was nothing in the car deputies needed to know about. While speaking with deputies, the man’s face became pale, and his breathing started to get heavy.
Deputy Wade Kendrick then found a small baggie of marijuana, a clear glass smoking pipe and a small white plastic container, containing a yellow substance suspected to be butane hash oil in the vehicle. In the trunk, the deputy found a large bag of marijuana in a duffle bag as well as two large bags of 110 pieces of suspected THC edibles. Around 20 pounds of suspected marijuana was found, and the driver was arrested and charged with distributing.
Deputy nearly hit on interstate by Macon driver
A Macon man nearly struck deputy Philip Billingslea who was getting into his vehicle after completing a traffic stop on I-75 N near Hwy. 18 and the man ended up in jail on marijuana and other charges around 5:15 p.m. on March 3.
Billingslea caught up to the 2014 Camry and asked the driver if he was familiar with the move over law. The driver apologized for not getting over and Billingslea could smell burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. He asked if there was anything in the car he needed to know about and the driver responded, “I have a marijuana roach in between my seat”. He also said there was nothing more than the roach and he “didn’t care” if deputies searched his vehicle.
A small bag of 16 grams of marijuana, a box of Ziploc bags and several packages of Backwoods cigars were found and when asked about it the driver said, “that’s nothing, just personal stuff I smoke.” He was arrested for marijuana possession, violation of the move over law and seat belt violation.
Wanted man flees on foot from stolen Ford Fiesta
A 2017 Ford Fiesta stolen by a man with warrants out of Bibb County was recovered after a chase by Monroe County deputies around 12:37 a.m. on March 4. The vehicle passed deputy Justin Watson on I-75 N near the Tift College Drive exit at a high rate of speed who began the pursuit with Sgt. Barkley. Barkley dropped out after being involved in an accident near mile marker 189.
Watson continued to pursue the vehicle at speeds of 115 mph to 120 mph and the driver tried multiple times to brake check Watson’s patrol vehicle and failed to maintain his lane.
Near Hwy. 36, the driver slowed to 65 mph while swerving left and right in the far-right lane and continued to decrease in speed until reaching 35 mph. He then pulled off in the grass behind a guard rail at mile marker 203, stopping the vehicle and began to flee on foot. He ran up an embankment leading to the top of the Colwell Road bridge where the deputy lost sight of him.
Watson found the man’s birth certificate in the vehicle and confirmed the identity of the subject. A warrant will be taken out on him for fleeing, along with citations for speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal while changing lanes, and aggressive driving.
Convicted felon caught with drugs and stolen pistol
A Macon driver in a 2001 Nissan Sentra was stopped by deputy Corbin Becelia for a cancelled registration around 3:30 p.m. on March 4 and the man wound up in the Monroe County Jail on numerous charges.
The deputy could smell marijuana as he approached the car that had a female passenger and asked the driver for his license. The man handed him a Georgia ID card and said his license was suspended. Becelia asked when the last time was anyone smoked or had marijuana in the vehicle and the man replied that a few days ago he smoked marijuana inside the car. The deputy then asked the passenger to exit the vehicle who told him there was nothing in the vehicle that he needed to be aware of.
The driver then told Becelia there was some crushed-up Xanax in a baggy in the center console. A stolen Taurus 9mm handgun was found in a shopping bag in the back seat. The driver was handcuffed and arrested for drugs, possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The vehicle was released to the passenger.
Florida woman arrested for not returning rental car
A stolen 2019 Hyundai Tucson was the subject of a BOLO around 11:53 p.m. on March 5 and an Orlando woman went to jail for not returning a rented car. Inv. Colvard spotted the vehicle and stopped it near the Hwy. 18 entrance ramp on I-75 S. The woman told Cpl. Thomas Haskins that she rented the car and never returned it. She said that it had been a couple months since it was due to be returned and she was arrested for receiving stolen property.
Man faces more drug charges after arrested on warrant
Monroe County dispatch issued a BOLO on a white Jeep Grand Cherokee weaving and failing to maintain its lane on I-75 S just south of Hwy. 18 and a Thomaston man went to jail on numerous drug charges around 1:45 a.m. on March 6.
After being stopped, the driver told Sgt. Chris Sherrell that he was tired and that was why he was driving the way he was. The driver had a warrant out of Bibb County for dangerous drugs and Sherrell arrested him.
Inside one of the man’s jacket pockets, Sherrell found a purple Crown Royal bag that contained a clear bag of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, two clear bags of a white, powdery substance believed to be cocaine, and one blue pill identified as alprazolam. The man was taken to Monroe County Jail, where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine, 2 counts of VGCSA (cocaine/alprazolam), and cited for failing to maintain lane.
Fleeing incident stopped by passing train
Two motorcycles traveling north on I-75 were clocked at speeds at over 100 mph by deputy Matthew Mimbs and a Warner Robins man was arrested on various charges around 2:35 a.m. on March 6. Mimbs intercepted the bikes near Johnstonville Road and the riders quickly accelerated to speeds of more than 130 mph.
As they approached Hwy. 36, both motorcycles continued at speeds of more than 140 mph and were weaving dangerously between traffic. At Locust Grove Road, the riders quickly exited the interstate, nearly sideswiping a vehicle on the exit ramp. The violators then went separate ways at the red light, one re-entered the interstate northbound, and the other took a right onto Bill Gardner Pkwy. Mimbs stayed to the right following the violator onto Bill Gardner Pkwy, the driver then ran the red light at Tanger Blvd, continuing straight at speeds of more than 70 mph. He then took a left onto Jackson Street at speeds more than 70 mph while crossing the railroad tracks.
As they re-approached the railroad tracks, the violator was stopped by a passing train. The rider then drove through the grass on Grove Road and pushed the motorcycle alongside the railroad tracks and Mimbs exited his patrol vehicle and chased the man on foot.
The man continued along the railroad tracks, before becoming stuck in the underbrush. Once he realized the motorcycle was unable to move, he laid down and was immediately taken into custody.
He was searched by Sgt. Chris Sherrell and deputy Wade Kendrick, who found a Taurus G2 9mm and a Kaha CW .380. They also found a portable scale in his front jacket pocket, with a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine.
Warrants are being sought against him for fleeing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 counts), possession of drug-related objects, and multiple traffic citations.
Drunk driver captured by deputies after he climbs fence near GPSTC
A white Nissan Sentra with four occupants was clocked doing 91 mph on I-75 S near the weight station by Lt. Chad Beck around 6:25 p.m. on March 11, and the intoxicated Riverdale driver went to jail after trying to escape on foot.
Beck got behind the vehicle and activated his emergency equipment, but the driver continued traveling until slowly getting over into the emergency lane and activating his flashers, finally coming to a stop near North Lee Street.
As the lieutenant was getting out of his patrol vehicle the driver sped off in the emergency lane, then slowed down as if the driver was trying to decide on what to do. Suddenly, the vehicle came to a stop and the driver jumped out and fled on foot, crossing the interstate fence and running across the railroad tracks towards GPSTC.
Beck radioed other units who were near Collier Road and asked the three remaining occupants in the car who the driver was. The rear male passenger stated that he was not involved in this.
Deputies quickly closed in on the driver who was arrested by deputy Wade Kendrick. Kendrick notified Beck that the driver was under the influence and had been driving with a suspended license. He initially consented to a breath test but refused to complete it once taken to jail. A male passenger was wanted out of Clayton County for a traffic offense and out of Carroll County for a probation violation and was arrested.
Two half-full bottles of Hennessy Cognac were found in the vehicle and the three passengers were cited for open container. The driver was charged with obstruction, speeding, open container, driving without a license and DUI. The vehicle was released to one of the female passengers.
Man in a straw hat arrested for drugs and property damage
A caller reported a man in dirty jeans and a straw hat was taking something off a work truck parked at Prim Industrial Contractors on Estes Road and a Forsyth man wound up in jail on drug and property damage charges around 7:38 a.m. on March 13. Deputy Justin Watson detained a man matching the description and the subject told Sgt. Todd Haskins he was working on the truck because he had run over something and damaged the O2 sensor wires. Watson ran his information and learned he had a warrant.
The owner of the company said the man was no longer employed and had damaged one of the trucks. The man was then arrested.
Several syringes and a small plastic baggie of suspected heroine was found in his right watch pocket and he was taken to jail where another baggie of suspected cocaine was discovered in his pocket by Sgt. Stephen Phipps. Warrants will be obtained against the man for property damage, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.
Two men arrested after fleeing into woods on foot
Two men were captured by deputies when they tried to escape on foot after being stopped for speeding near Johnstonville Road on I-75 S by deputy Justin Watson around 1 a.m. on March 14. The deputy clocked a white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado doing 94 mph and got behind the vehicle which slowed but stayed in the center lane. The driver then pulled over to the left shoulder and both the driver and passenger exited the vehicle and ran out into the southbound traffic almost being struck by multiple vehicles. The men then ran through the woods to Collier Road.
At around 4:50 a.m., dispatch received a call about a man at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center matching the description of the one of the subjects. Watson, Cpl. Christian Sawley, Sgt. Willie Barkley, and Cpl. Tyler Rodgers responded and arrested him. The other man was later apprehended on Hwy. 41 S by Rodgers and Sgt. Thomas Haskins at around 6 a.m. Both men were taken to the Monroe County Jail where both were cited for obstruction. The driver was also charged for speeding and driving on an expired license.
High Falls man arrested for DUI
A BOLO was issued for a white Ford truck traveling from lane to lane and nearly striking vehicles south on I-75 near Johnstonville Road around 11 p.m. on March 14 and Sgt. Willie Barkley saw the vehicle failing to maintain its lane several times and stopped the impaired driver near North Lee Street.
While speaking with the driver, the sergeant saw his eyes to be watery and bloodshot and his speech was slow, and he slurred his words when he spoke. Barkley also could smell alcohol coming from his breath as he spoke.
Barkley asked the High Falls man to exit his car and to walk to the front of his vehicle. As the man walked, he was unbalanced, swaying and on two occasions he stopped walking to regain his balance. Upon reaching the front of the patrol vehicle, he told Barkley he was on his way home from his girlfriend’s house and the sergeant asked if he had consumed any alcohol and the man said he had two beers about an hour earlier. An open, cold Michelob Ultra beer was found in his pickup and after failing a sobriety test, he was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane, DUI and driving without a license.
2001 Yamaha escapes deputies at 140 mph
A black 2001 Yamaha YZFR1 registered to a Douglasville man outran deputies and the GSP at speeds up to 140 mph after exiting the interstate at Hwy. 42 S around 8:18 p.m. on March 20. Deputy Larry Sullivan saw the bike entering the northbound onramp at North Lee Street and noticed it had an obscured license plate. Sullivan also saw the driver following too closely in the middle lane and initiated a stop after a mile further.
The motorcycle merged to the right shoulder and continued to drive slowly and Sullivan followed behind him for approximately 100 yards and positioned his patrol car to the left of the motorcycle in the right lane and deputy Kendrick got behind the motorcycle.
The motorcycle then stopped, and as Sullivan began to exit his patrol vehicle, the motorcycle quickly accelerated and began to flee. The deputies began pursuing the motorcycle at speeds more than 140 miles per hour while the driver was driving erratically, passing traffic on both shoulders and between cars.
The deputies continued to pursue the motorcycle and GSP attempted to intercept the chase near Locust Grove Road. The motorcycle exited, turned right onto Locust Grove Road and the deputies lost visual. GSP notified dispatch they were pursuing the motorcycle south on GA Hwy. 42 and the deputies continued onto Hwy. 42 briefly, before being notified GSP lost visual of the motorcycle.
The owner and vehicle information that returned on the GA license plate matched the description of the motorcycle, and the driver.
Kids badmouth woman at Union Hill Apartments
A woman at Union Hill Apartments told officer Robert Davis on March 20 that her neighbor’s children were being disrespectful and causing problems. She said the kids removed a sign from the yard and were dragging it around the complex and when she came out to tell them not to do it, they became rude and started cursing her.
Davis spoke with the children’s mother who told him her children were just walking by the woman’s apartment when she came out and started yelling at them calling them b**tards. She said the kids took offense to it and then started smart mouthing back to her.
Davis told her to speak with her children about having respect for adults and that if there was an issue that they needed to come to her and have her deal with it. She agreed and said that she would talk with the management.
Suspicious men driving a vehicle with a flat tire allegedly looking for drugs
Four suspicious men were reported driving around the parking lot of the Comfort Inn in a black 2008 Volkswagen Passat with a flat tire asking to buy drugs around 10:49 p.m. on March 21 and deputy Wade Kendrick arrested one of the men for drugs and a stolen weapon and another for an outstanding warrant. The Passat was parked on the back side of the hotel when Kendrick arrived with its headlights on, motor running and occupied by two males. When the deputy approached the car, two other men walked up to him.
The four men told him they were just waiting in the area for a ride due to having a flat tire with no spare. While Kendrick spoke to the owner of the car, he could see a bag of marijuana in plain view as well as smell it. The driver said they were coming from Atlanta and had a rear tire go flat while on the interstate.
The deputy asked the men for their IDs and a check on the driver showed he had an active warrant out of Crisp County for a probation violation and was arrested. All the men told Kendrick there was nothing illegal in the vehicle.
A stolen Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun and a bottle of promethazine hydrochloride syrup was found in the car. The bottle of promethazine hydrochloride syrup had the label containing the person to whom it was prescribed scratched out. While the other three suspects were being detained, the male who was sitting in the front passenger side seat shouted out that the gun belonged to him.
All four suspects said they would consent to questioning without an attorney present and when asked about the stolen Smith & Wesson firearm as well as the bottle of prescription medicine, the front passenger said they belonged to him and he was arrested. The other two suspects had no warrants or contraband, and the car was turned over to them.
The driver was taken to the Monroe County Jail to await pickup for his warrant and warrants were entered against the passenger for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a controlled substance