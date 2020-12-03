Everyday, we can all find reasons to complain - after all we exist in a broken world and often things do not go as we planned.
Family will break your heart, our health may not be what it used to be, Uncle Sam seems to always have his hand out for more and that dream job may not be so dreamy anymore.
I’m sure it’s easy to come up with your own laundry list of reasons to complain - just turning on the TV will give you plenty of reasons. Speaking of laundry….folks nowadays air their dirty laundry out in the open on social media or other public ways - seems no one is immune.
A brand new year is knocking on our door and thankfully a rough one is coming to an end. We all remember the hardships that began early on in 2020 - the international (and potentially fatal) COVID-19 virus. The Virus that just won’t go away.
I’ll never forget the infamous ‘lockdown’ that put many out of jobs. Graduation ceremonies cancelled, weddings rescheduled, funerals put on hold, and church canceled. Sadly, we had to cancel the beloved Bolingbroke Christmas Parade.
Bobby and I lost a long time friend - a rare friendship that you don’t often find in life - to cancer during all of this, pouring salt on the wound. I reflect back on this past year, and I have to admit I am not sad to see it go.
2020 will be a year I will remember more than others for the roller coaster ride it took us all on. All the uncertainties it has held for all of us and I can’t help feeling weary.
Never before have I witnessed such a failing of our political system (locally and nationwide). I have never seen such disrespect for our President, and it saddens me deeply.
These are just a few of the events I am glad to put behind us as we welcome in a hopeful new year. This December 31st, I might just stay up to ring in 2021. With all the negative, I will try to look for the positive. I know that no matter what our world throws at us, we can all be assured God’s common grace has provided us with a multitude of of blessings and this time of the year is a wonderful time to reflect on your blessings in life and what you have.
I believe the human heart is hardwired for gratitude, and as I grow older - and hopefully wiser - I am beginning to appreciate life in general more. Gratitude is one of the most powerful emotions that you can practice everyday, and it’s also good for you. It’s good for the soul.
2020 did however, bring a few good things, such as the publication of my first (in a series) children’s book that has brought me immense joy sharing it and reading it to children. It is about my beloved fur baby Bella whom many of you know. I am excited about book # 2 that will bring my other fur baby Emmie into the story and I can’t wait to read that one to the children.
2020 was a robust year in the Middle Georgia Real Estate market. So robust that in fact, we did take a vacation. I’m tired but I can rest later.
I am thankful for the business we are blessed with. A lot of hours and hard work go into it daily, but it is worth it. I love my job and helping families find the perfect home.
So in closing, no matter what 2021 has in store for us, let’s continue to keep the list of things we are grateful for growing. So many little things we take for granted: such as freedom to worship our Lord, warm sunshine, good food, a hot shower, clean clothes…I could go on and on. Don’t just be thankful this time of the year because the calendar tells us to be, but instead all year long - even when you may not feel like it. As for me, I’m going to work on my list that includes my family, friends and work. And it includes you for reading my articles!
Vicki Smith covers Bolingbroke for the Reporter. She and her husband, Bobby Lee, own & operate Properties Plus Realty, and she is president of Bolingbroke Community Club., which gives us the beloved Bolingbroke Christmas parade.