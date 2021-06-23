Dickey Farms in Musella hosted the 11th Annual Peaches & Politics summer rally on Thursday, June 17, and Dickey Farms Packinghouse was packed, not only with supporters of Representative Robert Dickey from the five counties he represents in the Georgia House but with dignitaries from throughout the state.
Conversations from light to heavy were non-stop as attendees enjoyed fresh peach and strawberry ice cream, other refreshments and an atmosphere of camaraderie in the comfortable rural setting of Dickey’s family business. Monroe Countians were well represented in the mix as veteran office holders connected with constituents and newcomers introduced themselves and their intentions.
Dickey began his remarks to the crowd by saying how glad he is the economy is back open, that he is picking peaches and selling ice cream. He said he is glad to have come through the COVID era and be back to focusing on recruiting new business to his area and to Georgia. He noted challenges in education, finding employees and keeping the military strong, including the military complex in Middle Georgia.
“I am proud of our voter integrity act,” said Dickey to applause. “We had the biggest turnout ever in the last election. I think the bill is very fair.”
He said his priorities are to make elections secure and to have results on time. He then thanked his wife, Cynde, and son, Lee, for taking care of the family business while he is in Atlanta and elsewhere working with the legislature. He noted other family members, including his parents, with his father celebrating his 93rd birthday next week.
After thanking many fellow legislators and local office holders for attending, Dickey introduced Gary Black, who has announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate. Black has served three terms as Georgia commissioner of agriculture, and Dickey identified him as a long time friend.
“There is no one I think more of in this state,” he said. “Every box of peaches that leaves the farm gets a ‘Georgia Grown’ emblem. It’s what he’s passionate about.”
Black said he is running for senate because he has “four broke TVs at home,” the result of throwing something at them while listening to the news. Rather than sit on the sofa, he wants to go to Washington to do something about the things he sees that need to be done. He said he has a grassroots campaign in every Georgia county.
Dickey also introduced Judge Verda Colvin of Macon-Bibb County who was appointed to the Georgia Court of Appeals by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2020 and is now a candidate for the Georgia Supreme Court.