Rotary Club District Governor Mary Ligdon was the speaker at the Forsyth Monroe County Rotary Club on Sept. 23. Ligdon spoke about Increasing the impact of the Rotary Club in the community. She encouraged the club to expand its reach by partnering with others in the community and to enhance participant engagement. She told the club to increase its ability to adapt and to focus on bringing new ideas into the club that fit today’s environment of life. The Forsyth-Monroe County Rotary Club meets on Thursdays at noon at Shoney’s, 323 Harold G. Clarke Parkway, Forsyth.