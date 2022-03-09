It’s one of those things in life that doesn’t make any sense. Why does traffic come to a complete stop for no reason on Interstate 75? Have you ever wondered that?
I’m not talking about the time when the interstate becomes a parking lot after a bad wreck. No, I’m talking about the times when you slow to a crawl and then eventually come to a complete stop and after only a few seconds at a standstill, the traffic starts moving again. In my mind, I’m thinking I should be able to see what has caused this delay. Then – nothing! No cars on the side of the road; no police lights; not even a shoe in the road! Of course, it hardly ever happens unless you’re late and in a hurry.
Do you get upset when this happens? If you’re like me and most people, it can test your patience. For no reason at all, things just come to a standstill.
Now, let me ask you another question: does that happen in other areas of your life? If you’re like me, of course it does. Now, it may not be in the middle of I-75 or even on Highway 41. But quite often, my journey is delayed and even stopped for seemingly no reason. My wife wants to talk about her disaster of a day at her job. She is VERY good at her job, but sometimes her days are filled with frustrations. Or, my daughter calls “just to pester me;” another daughter calls because she’s “bored.”
From the standpoint of “my agenda” those were the last things that I needed to be doing. After all, I had more important things to do. I had places to go, things to get done, people to see.
“But, I just wanted to talk?” And so my world comes to a standstill and I wonder, “Why?”
Then it hit me – what if I looked at this from another perspective? What if I saw this delay as another opportunity for me to get to know people, including my wife and kids, a little better? What if this was really an opportunity for them to see that, even in his “busy schedule,” the most important person in their lives always has time for them - for them to learn that, in this world, there is nothing more important in my eyes than them?
Once I finally understood this perspective, I looked at my delays on I-75 in a different way as well. What if our heavenly Father simply wanted us to slow down a little? What if He was using the traffic delay to remind us that He always has time for us?
In our hectic world, we have time to text, e-mail, Instagram, Twitter, TicTok, attend meeting after meeting, take our kids to sports practices, attend games, and even play a round or two of golf. But do we have time to spend quality time with the One who really knows us better than anybody?
In all honesty, we really do have the time – we just have to be reminded every now and then.
As you’re reading this, take a few minutes and spend some quality time with God. You don’t have to go anywhere. He’s waiting patiently for you.
Living, Loving and Leading for Jesus.
Rev. Billy Beard is pastor of Forsyth United Methodist Church, 68 W. Johnston Street. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.