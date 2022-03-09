Plans to add truck lanes to I-75 north in Monroe County have been delayed by at least three years, the DOT announced last week.
DOT chief engineer Meg Pirkle wrote to Monroe County that a “developer” or contractor for the project would not be selected until the fourth quarter of 2026 with final design and construction to follow. GDOT’s original plans called for a contractor to be selected in the first quarter of 2023 with construction to begin in the second quarter of 2024. The project was to be substantially completed by 2027.
Pirkle’s letter states that the decision to alter the I-75 Commercial Vehicle Lanes project start date came after meetings in 2021 with “industry representatives.” Pirkle wrote that the new timeline “allow the limited number of developers to be responsive based on capabilities, labor, and supplies, as well as reduce project risk.”
Pirkle wrote that in the meantime GDOT will complete environmental studies, secure federal approvals and permits, acquire right-of-way, and assist with the relocation of conflicting utilities.
Pirkle’s letter states: “These efforts will help reduce the construction duration and impacts to the traveling public, increase industry competition, and improve project pricing.”
DOT officials say the new schedule will encourage competition by spreading the projects out and allowing more companies to bid. They say other factors — including inflation and labor shortages caused by COVID-19 — also affected the schedule.
In its plans, the DOT had already moved the lanes to the median rather than the right shoulder in the city of Forsyth to avoid causing disruptions to local businesses. The DOT says the lanes will help move goods from the port of Savannah to Atlanta. The DOT has said the truck-only lanes, which will extend northbound on I-75 from the Bibb-Monroe County line to Highway 155 in McDonough, will benefit the entire state, bringing a 44 percent reduction in transit time for commercial trucks. It is thought to be the first project of its kind in the country.