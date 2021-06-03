Among the slightly less than 300 graduates who walked across Dan Pitts Field on Friday night to receive their Mary Person diplomas were four young ladies who were awarded their Associate degrees by Middle Georgia State University earlier in May. Each of them decided shortly after their freshman year in high school to begin taking college courses while they were still enrolled in high school.
Maci Joiner, Lily Keck, Logan Landers and Maggie Sanders are ready to enter college this fall as juniors, already halfway to a bachelor degree and with a giant financial jump on paying for college. Maci said that while her roommates are signing up for core classes, she is excited that she will be taking classes in her major that she finds interesting and challenging.
All four students took the majority of their college classes on-line. Although that became the normal class during 2020, for these students who were taking college tests before they could take their driving test, a primary reason to take online classes was that it was easier than having to commute to campus. Also, all four held jobs and were able to work their classes around their work hours and other responsibilities.
Maggie earned her degree in Health Sciences, which meant that she did travel to the Macon campus for labs and some of her science classes. She is now ready to attend the University of North Georgia to major in pre-med biology with any eye toward becoming a pediatric orthopedic surgeon. She said that getting an early start on her undergraduate degree will help her finish medical school when she is younger.
Maci’s degree from Middle Georgia State is in modern foreign languages with an emphasis on Spanish. She will be making a change in majors as she continues her education at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. She plans a double major in livestock production and general agriculture with the goal of someday owning and operating her own ranch.
Lily completed her Associate degree in criminal justice. Now she has enrolled in Georgia Southern University as a psychology major. She said that although it was easier as a dual enrollment student to take all but one of her classes on-line, she is looking forward to living on campus and having classes in person.
Logan also majored in criminal justice for her first college degree. She was named to the Middle Georgia State University Dean’s List for her success in her classes. At Georgia Southern, she plans to change her focus to nursing, considering a career as a nurse anesthetist.
All four of the dual graduates feel like they made the right decision although they agree they missed some of the benefits of being in high school. Maci said she hasn’t had a class at Mary Persons in a year and a half and has lost contact with some of her classmates; some have asked her if she graduated and what’s she’s doing now, and she’s reminded them she’s in the Class of 2021. The double grads say they did stay in touch through school clubs and sports and events like prom.
Maci said the A’s she had in high school classes slipped a little in college courses, but she felt it was worth it to make sure that she would have college credit for courses. The acceptance of Advanced Placement (AP) courses for college credit varies greatly among colleges. Even credit for college courses isn’t guaranteed, especially at out of state colleges and universities, but a degree always transfers.
Maggie noted that AP credit hinges on doing well on a test taken on one day. She said she was ready to be pushed out of her comfort zone by college courses and the college experience, and she feels she is well prepared for the next step in that journey. She said she is a first generation college student and her leaving for college is an adjustment for her family as well as for her. Lily said that she will also be the first in her family to go away to college.
The dual enrollment students said they found the older college students at Middle Georgia State University supportive and helpful. Logan said that she was able to meet people in college from different countries and cultures and get a broader exposure to different viewpoints and backgrounds than she could at Mary Persons.
“There are different mindsets, different backgrounds,” said Maggie. “It teaches you how to respect others’ opinions.”
The students explained that the rules for dual enrollment have changed since they entered the program. It is now limited to 11th and 12th grade students, and last year the number of college courses that a high school student can take for free in Georgia was capped at 30 hours. Students already in the program had 15 hours grandfathered. That left Maggie paying for her last three classes (but she was able to get a scholarship at Middle Georgia College) and Maci paying for her last five classes. When the state doesn’t pay tuition, the student is also responsible for books, lab fees and other costs related to the class.
Maggie balanced her studies with babysitting and working at Scoop’s for the last two years. Maci was chocolatier at Scoops and also worked at Elliott Farms in Lizella. Lily and Logan worked at Monroe County Recreation Department, and Logan recently began working at Little Angels Daycare.
All four are proud of their degrees and diplomas and feel prepared for college on campus away from home and whatever challenges come next.