Both drivers somehow walked away without injuries after a large camper trailer landed on top of a 19-year-old Marietta teen in a Toyota Corolla on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Nicole Wilson, 19, of Marietta, said she didn’t know why she lost control of her 2009 Toyota Corolla as she was traveling south on I-75 near Rumble Road on Feb. 10 around 11:14 a.m. She crossed all lanes of the interstate and struck a 2020 Dodge Ram driven by Dennis Bird, 65, of Palm Coast, Fla. After Wilson hit the pickup, both vehicles went down an embankment and the Toyota rolled and ended up pinned under a trailer. Bird said he couldn’t see after the impact due to the airbags deploying. Neither was hurt, said Monroe County deputy Justin Watson. (Photo courtesy MCSO)
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- MP bars baseball announcer over his Facebook opinions
- State Champs!
- Forsyth man hits road in Free Speech bus
- County celebrates first water customer
- Monroe Co. nabs fugitives wanted for murder, assault
- Forsyth man accused of sodomy on own 10-year-old half sister
- Drivers OK after horrific wreck
- BLACK HISTORY MONTH: The many black leaders in Monroe County
Most Popular
Articles
- Facebook sale goes wrong in Culloden
- Forsyth man accused of sodomy on own 10-year-old half sister
- Forsyth woman airlifted after Barnesville wreck
- MP bars baseball announcer over his Facebook opinions
- Forsyth firemen save woman in cardiac arrest
- Monroe Co. internet a ‘model for rural USA’
- Inmate roughs up jail captain
- Cody Maples is county’s Most Romantic man
- Forsyth man hits road in Free Speech bus
- Divided BOE delays return to normalcy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!