wreck

Both drivers somehow walked away without injuries after a large camper trailer landed on top of a 19-year-old Marietta teen in a Toyota Corolla on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Nicole Wilson, 19, of Marietta, said she didn’t know why she lost control of her 2009 Toyota Corolla as she was traveling south on I-75 near Rumble Road on Feb. 10 around 11:14 a.m. She crossed all lanes of the interstate and struck a 2020 Dodge Ram driven by Dennis Bird, 65, of Palm Coast, Fla. After Wilson hit the pickup, both vehicles went down an embankment and the Toyota rolled and ended up pinned under a trailer. Bird said he couldn’t see after the impact due to the airbags deploying. Neither was hurt, said Monroe County deputy Justin Watson. (Photo courtesy MCSO)