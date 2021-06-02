A Forsyth man was cited for DUI-refusal after he was found lying in the grass next to a running white 2012 GMC Sierra on May 24 around 1:50 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office report, deputy Dalton Mosely was able to wake Thomas Wilson, 36, of 5588 Hwy. 42 North and had him sit up next to his vehicle.
As Mosely spoke with Wilson, he saw that his eyes where red and glossy and he was hard to understand due to slurred speech. He could also smell the strong odor of alcohol. When Mosely asked him what happened, he said he had been drinking earlier and left the pond in his truck. He said he began to feel sick, so he pulled over.
Wilson was covered in sweat from lying in the sun and Mosely helped him into his vehicle to sit in air conditioning until EMS arrived. While in the back of the EMS vehicle, Mosely asked Wilson for a blood test, but he refused. The deputy then cited him for DUI-refusal, and he was taken to the Monroe County Hospital.