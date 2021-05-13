By Steve Reece
An intoxicated 56-year-old Forsyth man was cited for DUI-refusal after falling off an ATV on the side of Hwy. 42 and receiving a head injury around 3 p.m. on May 1. Here’s what happened, according to the sheriff’s report: deputy Dustin Ramsey found Wymon Travis, of 3791 Hwy. 42 N, near the ATV bleeding from his forehead and asked him what happened. Travis then responded with, “I was leaving from down there same with this bruh hmm who is y’all hmm huh hmm.”
Ramsey again asked him what happened, and Travis then replied, “Nothing.” The deputy asked him where he had been driving and Travis told Ramsey he was a big man and then stated, “Call mine.” He then became irritated, using vulgar language.
A witness, Arthur Krepps, told Ramsey he saw Travis driving on the side of the road on a four-wheeler, when he fell off.
Ramsey asked Travis if he had been drinking or taken any drugs and Travis said, “Tm gonna be honest with you them, them bang bang whoop.” Ramsey asked a bystander if he had been drinking and Travis spontaneously uttered that he had been drinking.
Monroe County EMS tried to give medical aid to Travis, but he refused treatment. EMS then asked him to sign refusal papers, but he became aggressive towards the EMTs. Travis was swaying back and forth while talking to them and Ramsey and told a paramedic to “back off.” Ramsey tried to explain to Travis that they were with the ambulance and trying to do their job. Travis then asked who he was. Ramsey told Travis he was a cop and Travis pulled up his pants and took a defensive stance. A bystander told Travis to chill out and he then struggled to put on his shoes.
Travis tried to walk away but Ramsey stopped him and told him to step to his patrol car. He again asked Travis how much he had to drink, and he said, “Hey what I did today is mine them hmm them punk punk this.” Ramsey repeated the question and Travis whistled and mumbled a response.
He refused to take any sobriety tests. Ramsey took him to the Monroe County Hospital and after he was released, he was cited with DUI-refusal.