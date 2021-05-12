A Macon woman is charged with DUI after she was allegedly found unconscious with her car in drive and a needle in her hand on Hwy. 41 on Sunday.
Here’s what happened according to a sheriff’s report: someone called the sheriff’s office and reported they had found the unconscious Macon woman in a blue 2009 Hyundai Accent at the corner of Shi Road and Hwy. 41 around 5:30 p.m. on May 9 with a hypodermic needle in her hand. Amanda Cannon, 36, was passed out when her car rolled forward across Hwy. 41 into a ditch. Cannon also had a dog with her in the car.
EMS was on the scene when deputy Corbin Becelia arrived and told the deputy that Cannon had admitted to using Roxicodone. Cannon appeared to be confused and not aware of her location, and asked, “How did I get here?” She was then put on a stretcher and into the back of the ambulance, due to a possible overdose.
Becelia read Cannon her Miranda Warnings and she admitted to using Roxicodone while driving and agreed to give a blood sample. Becelia asked her where the needle was, and she told him either in her purse or on the floorboard. Becelia found an empty needle on the passenger side floorboard.
Becelia followed the ambulance to Monroe County Hospital where Cannon gave a blood sample and was cited for DUI-drugs. She was not taken to jail due to medical concern. Her dog was collected by Monroe County Animal Control.