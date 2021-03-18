A McDonough woman faces DUI charges after deputies say she wrecked into a tractor trailer while traveling the wrong way on I-75 south with three children in the car in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 14.
Sheriff Brad Freeman said it could have been much worse.
“God must have been looking after the kids, because the mother sure wasn’t,” said Freeman.
Monroe County 911 first got calls about a north-bound driver spotted on I-75 south near the weight station around 1:30 a.m. The 2017 black KIA made it about three miles, said Monroe County Lt. Ricky Davis, until colliding with a southbound tractor trailer just north of Johnstonville Road.
Deputies said they smelled alcohol on the driver, Brianna Frost, 25, of McDonough, and that she failed a field sobriety test and refused a blood test. She had minor injuries and was taken by Monroe County EMS to the hospital as a precaution.
Frost also had a passenger and three children in the car. Deputies said one of the children was improperly restrained. Warrants have been issued against Frost for DUI, improper child restraint and driving the wrong way, said Davis, adding that she has not turned herself in for booking yet.