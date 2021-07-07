A Forsyth man was charged with DUI after running into the back of another car on Patrol Road at Lee Street on June 23.
Mary Hansford of Forsyth told officer Richard Maddox that she had stopped at the red light in her Nissan Altima when a Ford Explorer struck her from behind. Hansford said the Explorer rolled back and then struck her car a second time.
Maddox said the other driver, William Bailey, 63, of Forsyth, was leaning on the driver’s door when he arrived and smelling strongly of alcohol. Maddox said Bailey was unkempt and swaying from side to side. Maddox asked him how much he had to drink and he replied, “plenty”. Maddox said Bailey was very unsteady and had to put his hand on the vehicle to steady himself, and his speech was slurred. Finally Bailey sat down and tried to find his insurance card and Maddox noticed an empty pint of Jose Cuervo tequila on the floorboard after his feet.
Maddox asked him if that was the alcohol he had before the wreck.
He responded, “yes, that’s one of them”.
Maddox found a second empty tequila bottle in his pocket and an unopened fifth of liquor bought 30 minutes before the wreck. Bailey was taken to Monroe County Hospital for a blood test and ER Dr. John Rogers opted to keep Bailey until his blood alcohol level was acceptable. He was cited for following too closely and DUI.