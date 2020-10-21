In her Manager’s Report to council, City Manager Janice Hall repeated what she had said in response to residents of East Main Street who addressed council at its Sept. 21 meeting about continued problems with speeding. Hall said she had asked other cities what they do about neighborhoods that complain about speeders and that most cities pass costs for speed bumps/humps/tables on to city taxpayers.
Hall repeated that Forsyth paid $2,500 each the last time it installed speed bumps. She said she asked Fire Chief David Herndon to check prices for speed bumps, and he said they cost an average $2,500 each. Darren Latch of East Main Street repeated that he knows of a company that produces speed bumps of recycled materials for $400 each. He said he has seen the bumps in use and they are effective. Latch said the recycled bumps last 2-4 years. He again volunteered to install them himself.
East Main Street is asking for three speed bumps. Residents estimated the average speed in the 25 mph zone at over 40 mph. They said some vehicles go 60 or even 80 mph and that children and families enjoying their yards and the neighborhood are risking injury.
“You don’t need a diamond for a clay project,” said Latch.
Council member Greg Goolsby asked if Forsyth could buy a few of the ”simple things” recommended by Latch and see how they work even though they wouldn’t be a permanent solution. Hall said she would work on that at the same time she works on a traffic policy for the city.
“The rumble strips we put on Jones Street weren’t much use,” said council member Julius Stroud.
“I feel citizens shouldn’t have to pay anything,” said council member Melvin Lawrence.
Council member Mike Dodd said he had recently driven through River Forest subdivision, which is outside of Forsyth city limits, and noticed that it has a lot of speed humps that seem to be effective.
“They don’t knock the bottom out of your car, but you have to slow down,” he said. “They’re about 4-feet wide; they really function.”
Hall gave council members a copy of a “traffic calming policy” used by the city of Dublin. She said Dublin requires agreement from all residents and property owners on a street. Hall said the city should put a policy in place rather than responding to the specific request of the East Main Street residents because “almost every subdivision has expressed interest; it shouldn’t be just to slow people down.”
Dodd asked if Hall wanted council to approve Dublin’s traffic calming policy for Forsyth. She said ‘no’ because Dublin has an engineering department to handle details that Forsyth isn’t equipped to handle internally.
Hall said since the Sept. 21 meeting Code Enforcement Officer Jeremy Malone had set up traffic surveillance on East Main Street and had made 3-4 stops over a 24-hour period. Hall said drivers slow down when they see a police car stationed in the area.
Mayor Eric Wilson complimented the East Main Street residents on the improvements they are making to the neighborhood and how good it looks.
Hall brought four names to council to appoint a member to Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission to replace Silas Peed, who has moved his residence and business outside city limits. Those who had agreed to serve on the Planning & Zoning Commission were Wes Cone, Mercer Bush, Ben Granitz and Veronica Evans.
With Dodd, Goolsby and Chris Hewett voting for Granitz, he was appointed to the Commission for the remainder of Peed’s term.
Police Chief Eddie Harris introduced Robert Davis to council as a new officer. Harris said Davis worked in law enforcement in Florida for seven years before moving to Middle Georgia and graduated from Georgia mandate school two weeks previously. Harris said the Forsyth Police Department is now only one person short of fully staffed.
Miller Edwards of Mauldin & Jenkins, CPA’s of Macon told council the 2019 audit for the city was good. This is the first year Mauldin & Jenkins has done the Forsyth audit. Edwards said the city has three months reserves, not including its Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG) account. The MEAG account stretches the reserves to 10 months.
Edwards said Forsyth is in a good position with $6.5 million in expenses last year, including combined utilities, operating on $3.5 million, with $2.5 million reserves. He said revenues came in better than expected in 2019, much of it from the combined utilities fund.
Edwards said the audit found six material weaknesses, but those were primarily because it was Mauldin & Jenkins first year doing the city’s audit and certain things needed to be “cleaned up” in the books. Edwards said he expected all the weaknesses to be gone by the 2020 audit.
Hall said City Clerk Regina Ivie deserves a lot of credit for the good audit. Hall said it was difficult doing the audit remotely, especially since it was the first year with a new firm.
“It truly is a good audit,” said Hall.
Hall presented the proposed $3.5 million 2021 budget for Forsyth to council. She said she needs to find $157,000 to balance the budget, which includes a maximum of 4.5 percent salary increases for employees, merit increases and grade increases.
The Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) budget has decreased about $150,000 because it is totally funded by 40 percent of the city’s hotel/motel tax, which dropped because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Hall said Forsyth bonded its portion of the 2020 SPLOST, for which collections began in January. The city’s portion was estimated at $2.8 million, and Hall said the fire and police chief have spent their allotment of the funds.
Hall will bring a final version of the budget to council for approval.
Hall said the steel is going up on the new city hall building and she will now have weekly meetings with contractor Pellicano.
She said to repair the access road to the cemetery, the city will replace the culvert, which will cost $3,800 for materials and $5,000 for labor, but this won’t include resurfacing the road. Council approved funds for the repairs.
Hall said the city attorney contacted Gina Smith, environmental services director at Monroe County Health Department, about denial of a permit for the new car wash on North Lee Street to drill a well. The appeal process is through the Health Department, not the city.
Hall said city administrative employees will take a half day of vacation the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to add to their holiday.
Hall said the city’s Splash Pad has been closed for the season and winterized.