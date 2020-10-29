In a Political Forum on Thursday, Oct. 15 at Central Georgia EMC auditorium held by Partners for Smart Growth of Jackson, candidates for Georgia House District 129 Susan Holmes and Joe Reed answered questions about their positions on issues. District 129 represents the northern slice of Monroe County as well as parts of Jasper and Butts counties and most of Jones County.
Candidates at the forum were given their questions ahead of time and were given two minutes to respond to each question. The order of response was decided by a coin toss before the forum and then rotated between the candidates.
The first question for Holmes and Reed was why they are seeking the House seat and what they felt they could bring to the office to represent the citizens of the district. Incumbent Holmes said it has been an honor to serve in the House for the last 10 years. She said she has lived in the area her whole life and that it has been a very rewarding life. Holmes lives in Jasper County.
She said she feels service to others is the rent you pay for space on this earth. After serving as mayor of Monticello for over a decade, working with Georgia Municipal Association and being appointed by President George W. Bush as state executive director of the Farm Service Agency, where she supervised over 500 employees around the state, she was looking forward to retirement when she had the opportunity to run for the House 11 years ago.
Reed said that in campaigning for the House District 129 seat he has knocked on over 10,000 doors talking to residents in the district about what concerns them. He said that in 2018 Georgia House elections, 60 percent of candidates ran unopposed, including Holmes, and he wanted to give voters a choice. Reed lives in Monroe County.
“I became tired of bickering between Republicans and Democrats,” said Reed, who is running as an Independent.
Seeing nine rural hospitals in the state close gave him the impetus to get involved. Reed said he has refused all donations to his campaign because “money controls attention.” Reed said he has no previous experience in politics but brings 40 years of experience as a teacher, principal and coach, 35 years in the DeKalb County school system and the last five years teaching at Al Burruss Correctional Facility and Central Georgia Technical College.
The second question asked candidates what they see as the greatest challenges in District 129. Reed said a primary challenge is the unwillingness of Democrats and Republicans to work together for the good of all citizens.
He said providing for the health of Georgians is a major challenge. For many losing a job means losing health care, a double indemnity. He said Georgia can make better use of the federal health care program and can incentivize healthy life styles. He also named state budget decisions as a challenge, including more realistic corporate tax cuts aimed at what is needed and how to provide it.
Holmes said the greatest challenge is COVID-19. Georgia took a leap of faith in re-opening, and its economy is bouncing back. She said the legislature must continue to look at the situation day to day and must defer to local governments for what is best in each location.
Holmes said the second greatest challenge is education. She said that as a former teacher she thinks education is over-regulated. She said the goal is to have a capable work force and the best way to achieve that is through enthusiastic and capable teachers.
Candidates were then asked what they plan to do to help remedy the gap in internet coverage in rural communities. Holmes said she has been a passionate advocate for expanding broadband access in rural communities for years. When she asked for input about the need to expand internet access on Face Book, she was deluged with replies. One particularly that has stuck with her said in this time internet is as vital as water.
Holmes said the legislature has completed mapping the state to show gaps in internet coverage. Expanding coverage has become easier with ‘broadband ready communities,’ and the pandemic has speeded efforts to lay fiber in rural areas.
Reed said internet access is crucial for work, school and online medical service. He said he appreciates recent legislation encouraging internet expansion and appreciates cities and counties working together toward that end. He said he supports a program similar to the Rural Electrification Act of 1936 that brought electricity to rural areas where customers weren’t dense enough to make it profitable. He said the rural supports the city and every part of Georgia deserves high quality internet.
The fourth and final question was specific to Butts County but reflects the candidates’ knowledge of and ideas about solving growing transportation issues in District 129. They were asked if they supported the bypass around Jackson, which was initially designed 20 years ago, or could offer other solutions to increasing congestion on city streets, especially due to truck traffic.
Reed said that he lives off of I-75 exit 201 where many trucks exit either to continue their routes east and west or to visit the truck stops. He said the problem will only get worse as more warehouses, distribution centers and other facilities that involve trucks are built in the area. Reed said citizens need to come up with a plan that will have unified support before seeking state or federal funds for the plan. The roundabouts and short bypass segment that starts near the Butts County Library could offer some relief, but there needs to be consensus before seeking state funds. Reed said the Butts County IDA has mismanaged its funds by buying land and promoting an industrial park near exit 201 and part of the solution to transportation and other issues is a close look at how this government entity has used its funds.
Holmes said the issue of a bypass around a city is a tough question. Jones County completed a bypass this year after 20 years of discussion and work. Jasper County finished the first leg of a bypass in 1975, and the bypass still isn’t complete. She said she has a friend in Flovilla who finds it easier to shop at the Ingles in Monticello than to get through Jackson to shop at the closer Ingles on the other side of town.
Holmes said, knowing that traffic can be a daily nightmare, she will continue to work with local citizens until they agree on a route and then she will work closely with Georgia Department of Transportation to complete work on that route.