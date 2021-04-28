At least one Monroe County commissioner is pushing back against plans to raise property taxes this year in the run up to a referendum on a sales tax increase.
“I told my constituents I wouldn’t vote for a tax increase,” District 4 commissioner George Emami told commissioners at their meeting last Tuesday, April 20. “And I’ll be damned if I’m going to break that promise.”
Emami was on a spring break trip with family and missed an April 6 meeting when commissioners announced plans to raise property taxes by 1.5 mills this summer. That announcement came as they agreed on yet another T-SPLOST referendum for Nov. 2. County voters have rejected raising the sales tax from 7 to 8 percent for roads four times since 2012, but the vote has been close.
Emami said he supports the T-SPLOST because the county needs to invest in roads. But he said he doesn’t support the property tax increase.
“We need to find the money within our budget,” said Emami. “Whether that’s cutting the budget or cutting other services.”
Emami said many owners of agriculture property are taking advantage of new state laws giving them property tax discounts for conservation commitments. That in turns leaves a bigger property tax burden on single family homes.
“If we raise the millage rate it’s disproportionately falling on people in River Forest, River Walk, Riata, Adamsville Park, subdivisions like that. Those are the people paying the lion’s share of the taxes.”
Emami said he agrees the county needs more money for roads. But he said if county voters don’t want the T-SPLOST, then the roads will just have to continue to suffer.
“People hate it when commissioners and managers cut back things like that, but I’m prepared to be hated if that’s the case,” said Emami. “I was elected to represent a group of people, people on 1-2 acres who are tired of footing the bill for this county. We can’t offer the same services as Bibb County. Find something else to cut. That’s where I’m at. Put it on department heads to cut 25 percent of their budgets.”
Emami said the county will have to cut somewhere and learn to live within its means.
“We all want something we can’t afford,” said Emami. “This county has been enjoying the benefit of a long term tax on our roads. At some point a previous administration decided we’re not going to fund roads in an adequate amount. It’s time to make a tough decision. I’m not OK with another tax.”