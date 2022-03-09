The Reporter’s Everyday Heroes series features men and women doing thankless, ordinary jobs to keep our businesses and community going. Jason Connell of Volume Chevrolet is giving each of them $150 for their loyalty and willingness to serve. This week’s recipient is Renee Smith, who serves guests at the Clarion Pointe (former Comfort Inn) hotel in Forsyth.
Just behind washing dishes, doing the laundry and folding clothes are on everyone’s list of the least popular household chore. Usually, people designate only one day a week to perform this hated duty but for Renee Smith, laundry attendant at Clarion Pointe located at 333 Harold G. Clarke Parkway, it’s how she has been spending every workday for the last five years. The hotel was recently known as Comfort Inn but underwent a name change last December with modern furniture, new beds and TVs, and a fresh paint job.
Renee was born in Alabama, raised in Clayton County, and came to Monroe County 15 years ago with her husband, Dwayne, who works as a cabinet builder. She has 3 grown daughters and 10 grandchildren who she says are the light of her life.
She says the best thing about her job is her coworkers who have become a part of her extended family. She added the worst part of working as a laundry attendant is the heat in the laundry room. Every day she washes and folds by hand over one hundred towels and washcloths, and a pile of sheets and pillowcases for up to fifty-nine rooms. She sometimes works 6 days a week.
Hotel workers don’t always know if they have work on the following day. It all depends on the number of guests that have checked in and workers are called based on seniority. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Renee said they were lucky if 15-20 rooms were occupied. Rooms can also fill up unexpectedly due to severe weather or an interstate accident.
Renee is a workaholic with no plans to retire. When she finally gets home in the evenings, she takes care of her family which includes a daughter and a granddaughter, Madison, who she calls “Sassy Pants”. She said she cooks dinner, cleans her house, and even does the laundry when it’s absolutely necessary. After all that, then she might take off her shoes and put her feet up for a while.
The crew at Clarion Pointe is gearing up for a full house for the Forsythia Festival this weekend and Renee promises they’ll be ready.